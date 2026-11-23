While many companies strive to meet customer expectations, only a few go further to make a lasting difference in people’s lives.

While many companies strive to meet customer expectations, only a few go further to make a lasting difference in people’s lives.

Zedvance Finance Limited is one of them, with a track record that speaks for itself.

Since 2014, the Zedcrest Group subsidiary has provided retail and business financing to more than one million Nigerians, helping individuals and businesses access funds to meet their needs and pursue their plans.

The company took another step in that journey on 10 November 2026, with the launch of ExtraCash, a credit solution the company describes as one of the best credit facilities in the market.

The product, which is available on the Zedvance App,https://webv2.zedvance.com/zedvance-extra-cash/download-app is designed to help Nigerians meet financial needs, seize opportunities and keep their personal and business plans on track.

When needs arrive before funds

Many Nigerian households and businesses are familiar with situations in which financial needs arise before the money to meet them becomes available. For example, rent, school fees and medical bills can come up unexpectedly; a trader might find goods at a good price and need to act quickly before the opportunity passes.

Similarly, a creative professional who secures a new project may need to purchase equipment upfront, long before receiving payment from the client.

For salaried professionals, the challenge often lies in waiting for payday. While income arrives on a fixed date, expenses do not follow the same schedule.

Entrepreneurs, small business owners and self-employed workers face a different challenge, as their income comes in daily, weekly or at irregular intervals. A repayment structure built around a monthly salary, therefore, may not reflect the way they earn.

When these financial gaps remain unaddressed, plans are put on hold, opportunities are lost and progress is delayed. It was against this background that Zedvance developed ExtraCash to give customers access to credit when they need it, with repayment terms that reflect their financial realities.

How Zedvance ExtraCash works

ExtraCash is a revolving credit facility that offers eligible customers access to up to N1,000,000, with instant approval and disbursement into their Zedvance wallets in under five minutes.

Customers with existing Tier 2 KYC require no additional verification, as eligibility is assessed through bank statement analysis and the company’s proprietary credit-scoring model.

One of the product’s distinguishing features is its repayment structure, which takes into account how different customers earn their income. While salaried workers repay in a single lump sum on their salary date within a 30-day cycle, self-employed customers can repay in weekly or bi-weekly instalments that align with their cash flow.

This approach makes instant credit more practical for traders, artisans, transport operators, salon owners, food vendors, freelancers and gig workers, alongside professionals in formal employment.

ExtraCash also supports continued access to credit, as a customer’s limit is automatically restored once a loan is repaid, without the need for a fresh application.

Eligible customers can also top up within their credit cycle and repay ahead of schedule without penalty, while interest rates start from as low as 0.3 per cent. Before taking a loan, customers can review the eligibility requirements, loan terms, fees and repayment conditions on the app.

Show up ready

Speaking on the launch, the Acting Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, Adegoke Orimolade, said the product was developed in recognition of the varied financial needs Nigerians face in their personal and professional lives, describing ExtraCash as one of the best credit facilities in the market today.

“We know that life comes with different financial needs, and sometimes, you need a little extra to keep things moving. With ExtraCash, we want to make it easier for eligible Nigerians to access credit when they need it, whether it is for personal expenses, work, or business,” he said.

He explained that the company wants customers to have the flexibility to meet their financial commitments and pursue their plans without unnecessary delays.

“It is about giving people more room to handle their needs and pursue their plans. That is what we mean when we say, ‘Show Up Ready with ExtraCash,’” he added.

The campaign message reflects the company’s belief that timely access to finance can help individuals and businesses respond to everyday demands, seize opportunities and make steady progress towards their goals.

Partnering for growth

The introduction of ExtraCash expands Zedvance’s retail credit offering and reinforces its commitment to providing practical, customer-focused financial solutions that respond to the changing needs of Nigerians. It also reflects the company’s brand promise, “Partnering for Growth”, which defines its role as a financial growth partner to the individuals and businesses it serves.

For more than a decade, Zedvance has supported individuals and businesses with financing solutions that contribute to their growth and economic development.

ExtraCash builds on that foundation, reflecting the company’s continued effort to listen to its customers, understand their needs and provide financial solutions that fit the realities of their lives.

Eligible customers can access ExtraCash through the Zedvance mobile app, while more information is available at www.zedvance.com.