Tro-vest Capital Partners has announced the launch of itrove, its digital investment app.

The app gives individuals, families and businesses in Nigeria digital access to selected investment products, portfolio information and account management.

itrove brings together digital technology and Tro-vest’s investment expertise.

Its products are structured around different financial goals, investment horizons and eligibility requirements.

Through the app’s mobile and web interface, users can register, view product information, monitor their portfolios and manage their investment activities. Minimum investment amounts differ by product and are set out below.

Purpose of the platform

Accessing investment services can involve multiple processes, limited product information and, for some products, high minimum investment amounts. itrove is intended to bring product information, account management and portfolio visibility into one digital platform.

The products available to a user depend on that user’s needs and eligibility.

Available products

The launched app features three products for different customer categories. Each product is subject to its own eligibility requirements, product documentation and terms and conditions.

1. Tro-vest Sapphire Investment Plan

The Tro-vest Sapphire Investment Plan is designed for individuals seeking a flexible approach to personal investment. The minimum investment is ₦10,000. Users can set investment targets and choose a flexible holding period. Returns, applicable charges and withdrawal conditions are set out in the product terms and conditions.

2. Tro-vest Grow Smart Savings Plan

The Tro-vest Grow Smart Savings Plan is designed for parents and guardians who wish to invest towards the future needs of children between the ages of 0 and 17, such as education and personal development. The minimum investment is ₦10,000. The holding period is flexible, subject to the plan’s terms and conditions.

3. Tro-vest Investment Note

The Tro-vest Investment Note is designed for high-net-worth individuals and corporate investors seeking a fixed-term investment. The minimum investment is ₦1,000,000. The tenor, income structure, applicable returns and payment arrangements are determined by the specific Investment Note offering and its accompanying documentation.

App Features

The itrove app includes the following features:

Digital registration and onboarding

Portfolio monitoring

Investment analytics and portfolio information

Digital account management

In-app assistance through Trove AI

Customer support

Onboarding includes identity verification and account funding steps.

Account Security and Verification

itrove uses digital identity verification, account management controls and in-app support to help users register and manage their accounts, end-to-end data security. It is managed by the Asset Management subsidiary of the Tro-vest Group, and the product has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Management Statement

Commenting on the launch, Adekunle Adelaja, a Director of Tro-vest, said:

“The launch of itrove reflects our aim of making investment services more convenient for Nigerians. People have different financial goals, and access to suitable investment products should not be unnecessarily complicated.

“Through itrove, individuals, families and businesses can explore the available products, monitor their portfolios and plan towards their financial objectives. We will continue to focus on accessibility, transparency and responsible practices.”

Availability

itrove is available for download on the following platforms:

Google Play Store : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nerthbox.itrove

: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nerthbox.itrove Apple App Store : https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/itrove/id6478332705

: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/itrove/id6478332705 Official website: https://itroveapp.com/

For information on the products, applicable terms and conditions, or help with registration, customers can contact Tro-vest through its official support channels.

About Tro-vest

Tro-vest Capital Partners is a financial services group (the Tro-vest Group) with subsidiary interests in funds and portfolio management, finance, credit, collections and financial technology (fintech). Tro-vest provides financial solutions for individuals, institutions and corporate organizations.

About itrove

itrove is a digital investment app from Tro-vest approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It provides access to selected investment products, portfolio monitoring, investment analytics, account management and in-app support for individuals, families and eligible high-net-worth and corporate investors.

Important Notice

Investments are subject to market condition and other risks.

Please read the product terms and conditions before investing.

Media Enquiries

Tro-vest Capital Partners

+234 704 905 4601.

[email protected]

www.tro-vestcapitalpartners.com