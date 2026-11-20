In this article, Nairametrics examines the companies and financial institutions that experienced significant business failures or formal winding-down developments across Africa during the third quarter.

The third quarter of 2026 recorded a series of business failures across Africa, affecting companies in technology, agriculture, e-commerce and financial services.

From Nigerian startups that could no longer secure funding to Kenyan businesses placed under administration and liquidation, and financial institutions whose operating licences were revoked, the developments exposed the difficulties of sustaining businesses in some of the continent’s most promising markets.

The failures took different forms. Some companies announced shutdowns, others entered formal insolvency proceedings, while several financial institutions lost their licences after failing to meet regulatory requirements.

In some cases, the affected businesses had attracted millions of dollars in investment or spent years building their market presence before financial and operational problems brought their operations to a halt.

The developments highlight an important reality about Africa’s business environment: attracting investment, entering a growing market and building a sizeable customer base do not necessarily guarantee long-term survival.

In this article, Nairametrics examines the companies and financial institutions that experienced significant business failures or formal winding-down developments across Africa during the third quarter.

Companies that shut down after struggling financially

1. GoLemon (Nigeria)

Nigerian online grocery startup GoLemon announced on July 29, 2026, that it was winding down operations after failing to secure additional funding.

Founded by four former Paystack executives, the company allowed customers to order groceries and household essentials online for home delivery.

During its operating period, GoLemon completed tens of thousands of deliveries across Lagos. However, the cost of inventory, fulfilment and logistics made it difficult to sustain operations without additional capital.

The company had 33 employees at the time of its shutdown announcement, with approximately 20% already securing new roles.

Its closure highlighted the difficult economics of online grocery delivery, where managing inventory and logistics can make expansion expensive.

2. Gigbanc (Nigeria)

Nigerian fintech Gigbanc announced on July 10, 2026, that it would wind down operations after approximately three years, citing difficulties raising additional capital.

The company developed cross-border payment solutions for freelancers, remote workers, content creators and businesses receiving money from international clients.

Despite reportedly raising more than $1 million and onboarding over 150,000 customers, Gigbanc struggled with the cost of maintaining its financial infrastructure.

Co-founder Paul Okundaye identified fundraising difficulties, high Know Your Customer (KYC) expenses and infrastructure costs among the challenges affecting the business.

Customers were given until July 31 to convert eligible foreign currency balances and withdraw their funds without withdrawal charges.

Gigbanc also disclosed acquisition discussions with an unnamed Nigerian fintech infrastructure provider, although no completed acquisition was announced.

3. Glover (Nigeria)

Nigerian fintech company Glover announced an orderly wind-down of its operations on July 17, 2026, after struggling to achieve the scale required to sustain its business.

Founded in 2021, Glover built a digital platform offering gift card trading, airtime conversion and bill payment services to customers in Nigeria and Ghana.

The company reportedly attracted more than one million registered users but said its investments in technology, personnel and business expansion had not translated into a financially sustainable operation.

Glover scheduled the end of trading for July 27, with operations officially ceasing on July 31, 2026.

Its shutdown highlighted the challenges of sustaining digital financial services businesses, even when they have built sizeable customer bases and established a presence across multiple African markets.

Companies placed under administration or liquidation

4. Twiga Foods (Kenya)

Twiga Foods, a Kenyan agritech company that sought to transform food distribution, suffered a major insolvency setback in the third quarter of 2026 as its main operating entity and parent company entered formal administration.

Founded in 2014, the company built a business-to-business marketplace connecting farmers and food suppliers with retailers, particularly small shops and informal traders.

Its model attracted substantial international investment, with its funding history reaching approximately $185.4 million, according to funding database figures cited in reporting.

However, the company struggled with the financial demands of operating a large distribution network involving warehouses, transportation and inventory management. These difficulties eventually led to insolvency proceedings involving two companies within the Twiga Foods group.

On August 17, 2026, GT Flow Limited, formerly Twiga Foods One Limited and identified as the group’s main operating entity, entered statutory administration. A second entity, Templar Field Limited, formerly Twiga Foods Limited, the group’s parent company, followed on September 8.

Both companies appointed Mohamed A. Mohamed of Maawiy Financial Advisory Services as administrator under Section 541(2) of Kenya’s Insolvency Act.

The appointments placed the two principal entities under administration, marking a major setback for the agritech business.

5. Copia Kenya (Kenya)

Copia Kenya’s collapse marked another major setback for African e-commerce, particularly businesses attempting to reach consumers outside major urban centres.

The company built a network of local agents who helped customers in rural and peri-urban communities order goods and collect deliveries.

At its peak, Copia operated approximately 50,000 agents in Kenya. Its parent company, Copia Global, raised approximately $123 million across eight funding rounds.

However, the business struggled with the costs of inventory, warehouses, transportation and last-mile delivery.

Copia Global entered administration in May 2024 after failing to secure fresh investment. Its Kenyan operation subsequently remained under a separate administration process as efforts to preserve the business continued.

Those efforts ultimately failed. On September 17, 2026, the High Court appointed Julius Mumo Ngonga and Anthony Makenzi Muthusi as joint liquidators of Copia Kenya Limited.

Court filings showed that the company’s realisable assets stood at approximately KSh206.6 million as of March 2026, while its liabilities substantially exceeded that amount.

The liquidation marked the end of a business that had built an extensive distribution network but struggled to make its operating model financially sustainable.

6. KUSCCO (Kenya)

The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operative Organisations (KUSCCO), one of the country’s leading cooperative institutions, entered liquidation proceedings in August 2026 following a major financial crisis.

A government-commissioned audit by Grant Thornton found that KUSCCO had liabilities of approximately KSh17 billion against assets of just KSh5.4 billion.

At a special general meeting on August 28, affiliated SACCOs voted to dissolve the organisation. On August 31, the Commissioner for Co-operative Development cancelled its registration and ordered its liquidation.

The process faced a legal challenge, and the High Court temporarily suspended the initial liquidator appointments on September 8.

The Commissioner subsequently appointed Waithaka Ngaruiya as a new liquidator on September 23, despite the existing court stay concerning the initial appointments.

On September 28, the High Court struck out a petition by RUPSA Regulated NWDT SACCO Society Limited seeking KUSCCO’s liquidation under the Insolvency Act, ruling that the winding-up of a cooperative society must follow the Co-operative Societies Act.

The crisis exposed serious financial management weaknesses at an institution whose difficulties left affiliated SACCOs and creditors facing uncertainty over billions of shillings.

Financial institutions that lost their operating licences

7. Forty-six microfinance banks (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s microfinance banking sector recorded a major regulatory-led wave of closures when the Central Bank of Nigeria revoked the operating licences of 46 microfinance banks, effective July 1, 2026.

According to the CBN, the affected banks had problems including insufficient assets to meet liabilities, inactivity, unauthorised closure of operations, failure to commence operations within 12 months of receiving licences and failure to maintain minimum capital funds.

The affected institutions were spread across several states, with Kano accounting for the largest number, followed by Lagos.

Among the banks on the list were Gold Microfinance Bank, Creditville Microfinance Bank, Chanelle Microfinance Bank, Merchant Microfinance Bank, OurPass Microfinance Bank, Avantus Microfinance Bank and Zafec Microfinance Bank.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation subsequently commenced depositor verification and issued guidance on how customers could submit claims.

Although the institutions were separate businesses, their simultaneous licence revocation represented a significant development for Nigeria’s microfinance sector. They did not, however, all fail for the same reasons.

8. NICON Insurance (Nigeria)

NICON Insurance Limited became one of the casualties of Nigeria’s insurance industry recapitalisation exercise after failing to meet the revised minimum capital requirement.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) cancelled the insurer’s certificate of registration effective August 3, 2026.

NAICOM subsequently appointed Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, as receiver/provisional liquidator to take control of the company’s assets, establish its liabilities and oversee the winding-down process.

NICON also challenged aspects of NAICOM’s recapitalisation requirements in court, including disputed regulatory fees and capital deposit requirements.

The development marked a major setback for an insurance business that had operated in Nigeria’s financial services industry for years. However, the receiver’s appointment should not be confused with completed liquidation.

9. Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (Nigeria)

Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, one of the country’s longstanding reinsurance institutions, also lost its operating licence during the insurance sector’s recapitalisation exercise.

NAICOM revoked the company’s licence effective August 3, 2026, after it failed to meet the statutory minimum capital requirement applicable to its category.

The regulator appointed Dr Muiz Banire, SAN, as receiver/provisional liquidator to oversee the company’s affairs, establish its liabilities and manage the winding-down process.

Nigeria Re and NICON Insurance challenged aspects of the recapitalisation requirements in court, including disputed regulatory fees and capital deposit requirements.

The licence revocation highlighted the consequences of failing to meet the revised capital requirements in Nigeria’s insurance industry, although the legal proceedings remained an important part of the subsequent winding-down process.

10. Axiome Capital (Republic of Congo)

Axiome Capital, a financial investment advisory firm based in the Republic of Congo, became another casualty of regulatory and operational failures during the quarter.

On September 21, 2026, the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission (COSUMAF) published its decision withdrawing the firm’s authorisation and initiating the liquidation process.

Axiome Capital received its authorisation on March 31, 2023, to operate as a financial investment adviser in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) region.

However, the company failed to conduct meaningful market activity. Its manager also left for a government position in 2025, and the company failed to nominate a replacement despite regulatory instructions.

It also failed to pay its annual regulatory fees for 2025 and 2026 and submit several required financial and compliance documents.

COSUMAF consequently withdrew its authorisation and initiated liquidation proceedings.

Unlike businesses that collapsed after rapid expansion or an inability to raise capital, Axiome Capital’s failure was tied primarily to its inability to maintain the operational and regulatory requirements attached to its authorisation.

11. Universal Insurance Plc (Nigeria)

Universal Insurance Plc became another casualty of Nigeria’s insurance industry recapitalisation exercise after failing to meet the revised minimum capital requirement for non-life insurers.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) revoked the company’s operating licence effective August 14, 2026, and appointed Ogbonna Chukwumerije as receiver/provisional liquidator to oversee its affairs and the process of recovering its assets and settling liabilities.

The decision formed part of the regulator’s enforcement of the new capital requirements, which required non-life insurers to maintain minimum capital of N15 billion.

Universal Insurance challenged the revocation in court, securing an order restraining NAICOM and the appointed receiver from taking further action pending the hearing of its suit.

The development added to the pressure on Nigeria’s insurance industry as the recapitalisation exercise exposed companies unable to meet the revised financial requirements.