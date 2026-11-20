Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) and Avon Medical Practice, healthcare subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings Group, have drawn over 1,000 people to Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, for the 2026 Avon Colour Run, a morning of exercise, free health checks and wellness education aimed at making preventive care part of everyday life.Held on Saturday, 14 November 2026, […]

Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) and Avon Medical Practice, healthcare subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings Group, have drawn over 1,000 people to Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, for the 2026 Avon Colour Run, a morning of exercise, free health checks and wellness education aimed at making preventive care part of everyday life.

Held on Saturday, 14 November 2026, which is also World Diabetes Day, the event featured a 5-kilometre run and walk, fitness sessions led by fitness instructors Kemen and Mayorfit, and free medical checks for noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The Avon Colour Run is the brainchild of Dr Awele Elumelu, Chairperson of Avon HMO, and the 2026 edition carries forward her vision of making healthy living something Nigerians can enjoy together.

A dedicated runner who has completed all seven World Marathon Majors, she believes running is one of the best ways to keep fit and stay healthy.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Avon HMO, Osa Imasogie, said the turnout reflected a growing appetite among Nigerians for healthier living, and a lesson the health sector cannot ignore.

“Universal health coverage will not be delivered by insurance alone. It will be actualised when Nigerians see that staying well is cheaper and far more rewarding than getting well. Today, over a thousand people chose to move, to be checked and to learn something new about their health. That is the kind of behaviour change that makes a health system sustainable, and it is why we invest in events like this.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Avon Medical Practice, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, said bringing screening out of the clinic and into a setting people enjoy removes some of the fear that keeps many from seeking care early.

“Universal health coverage is not just about paying for care when people fall ill, it is about keeping them from falling ill in the first place. When we bring screening out of the clinic and into the community, we catch diseases early, we reduce the cost of care, and we give families a real chance to stay healthy. That is the future of healthcare in Nigeria.”

The event was jointly organised by Avon HMO and Avon Medical Practice, with the support of Eko Atlantic City, Aquafina, and Heirs Holdings investee companies, including United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transcorp Plc, Heirs Technologies, Redtech, Heirs Energies, United Capital Group and Heirs Insurance Group.

The 2026 edition builds on the inaugural Avon Colour Run in 2019 and a record of community wellness initiatives that includes MyCity MyWalk and MyCity MyFootball. Together, they reflect both organisations’ belief that healthcare coverage works best when it is matched with healthy habits, and that a healthier population is central to Nigeria’s goal of universal health coverage.

Media Enquiries

Adeoye Falade

Head, Brand, Marketing & Communications, Avon HMO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 08057356974