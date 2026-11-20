Award recognises Casava’s contribution to advancing accessible insurance and strengthening financial inclusion in Nigeria. Recognition underscores the company’s commitment to advancing accessible insurance and strengthening financial inclusion in Nigeria. Casava has been named Microinsurance Company of the Year at the Almond Insurance Industry Awards, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to expand access […]

Award recognises Casava’s contribution to advancing accessible insurance and strengthening financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Recognition underscores the company’s commitment to advancing accessible insurance and strengthening financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Casava has been named Microinsurance Company of the Year at the Almond Insurance Industry Awards, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to expand access to insurance and strengthen financial protection for individuals, households, and businesses across Nigeria.

The recognition highlights Casava’s continued commitment to addressing Nigeria’s insurance protection gap through accessible, innovative, and technology-driven solutions.

By rethinking how insurance products are developed, distributed, and experienced, the company is working to break down traditional barriers to insurance adoption and make financial protection more relevant to the everyday needs of Nigerians, particularly underserved individuals and businesses.

Technology remains central to this ambition. Casava continues to explore and develop digital solutions that simplify the insurance experience, improve accessibility, and bring insurance closer to the people who need it.

The award is timely as Casava sets to launch its Agentic AI Ecosystem and a retail focused website, which will provide customers with a more direct and seamless way to discover, access, and purchase insurance products. This represents another step in Casava’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology to transform how Nigerians engage with insurance.

Commenting on the achievement, Olubunmi Akinwande, Head of Technical said:

“This recognition is a testament to the vision that drives Casava and the collective efforts of our team, partners, and customers. We believe that access to insurance can fundamentally change how individuals and businesses navigate uncertainty. While we are proud of this milestone, we see it as further motivation to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and continue making insurance work for more Nigerians.”

As Casava celebrates this achievement, the company remains focused on its broader ambition of transforming insurance access and contributing to a more financially resilient Nigeria.

For Casava, this award is not just recognition of progress; it is encouragement to do more, reach further, and protect more lives and livelihoods.