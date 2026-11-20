Fidelity Bank Plc is pleased to announce the confirmation of Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as its substantive Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with effect from January 1, 2027. Amuchie, who is currently an Executive Director and the Chief Operations and Information Officer of the tier-one […]

Fidelity Bank Plc is pleased to announce the confirmation of Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as its substantive Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with effect from January 1, 2027.

Amuchie, who is currently an Executive Director and the Chief Operations and Information Officer of the tier-one lender, will succeed Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, whose tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ends on December 31, 2026.

Commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu, said:

“We are delighted to confirm Stanley Amuchie as the substantive Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank. His appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership capabilities, strategic insight, extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the Bank’s business. We are confident that he will provide the leadership required to consolidate our achievements and drive the Bank’s next phase of growth.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express our profound appreciation to the outgoing Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, for her exemplary leadership, outstanding service and immense contributions to the growth and transformation of Fidelity Bank.

Her tenure has been marked by strategic vision, bold leadership and a steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more competitive and resilient institution. Under her stewardship, the Bank recorded significant milestones, strengthened its market position and expanded its strategic reach. We are deeply grateful for her dedication and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.

As we begin this new chapter, we look forward to building on the strong foundation established under her leadership. The Board is fully committed to supporting Stanley as he leads the Bank towards greater innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth and enhanced value creation for our customers, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.”

Mr. Amuchie brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry, with a distinguished track record of leadership, strategic execution, financial management and institutional transformation.

Prior to his confirmation, he served as Executive Director, Operations and Information Technology at Fidelity Bank, a position he assumed in January 2022. In this capacity, he played a significant role in strengthening the Bank’s operational capabilities, driving technology-led transformation and supporting its strategic growth ambitions.

Before joining Fidelity Bank, Mr. Amuchie had an accomplished career at Zenith Bank Plc, where he served in several senior leadership capacities, including Group Chief Financial Officer, reflecting his professional competence, leadership capabilities and contributions to the institution’s growth.

His professional accomplishments include playing a key role in Fidelity Bank’s acquisition of Union Bank UK, now FidBank UK, and contributing to the Bank’s successful $400 million Eurobond refinancing. His experience also spans capital raising, treasury management, financial strategy and international business expansion.

Mr. Amuchie holds a First Class degree in Industrial Chemistry and a Master’s degree in Corporate Governance. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is currently pursuing a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.

His confirmation comes at an important stage in Fidelity Bank’s growth journey, as the institution continues to strengthen its market position, deepen customer relationships, accelerate digital transformation and expand its footprint in local and international markets.

The Bank is confident that Mr. Amuchie’s wealth of experience, strategic insight and deep understanding of its operations will provide strong leadership as Fidelity Bank advances its ambition of delivering sustainable growth and exceptional value to its stakeholders.

About Fidelity Bank Plc

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 14 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is a recipient of multiple local and international awards, including the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award for MSME support; Best Retail and SME Bank Award from Independent Newspapers; Best Bank for Export and Trade Finance and Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; and Nigeria’s Best Private Bank at the 2025 Euromoney Awards. The Bank also received the inaugural Most Improved Commercial Bank of the Year award by Nairametrics, the SME Bank of the Year award by NewsDirect, and the Straight-Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award by Citi Group, in addition to recognition by Global Brands Magazine for Excellence in Community Empowerment.

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