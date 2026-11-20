Unilever Nigeria, a leading manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods company, has recognised and rewarded its transporters and drivers for their commitment to road safety and operational excellence at its 7th annual Transport Safety Week held in Agbara, Ogun State.

Unilever Nigeria, a leading manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods company, has recognised and rewarded its transporters and drivers for their commitment to road safety and operational excellence at its 7th annual Transport Safety Week held in Agbara, Ogun State.

The event brought together the company’s logistics partners, transporters and drivers to reinforce safety standards, celebrate outstanding performance and promote continuous improvement in the transportation and distribution of its products across the country.

Five drivers from its logistics partners, Silverbase and Haul247, were recognised for their long partnership with the company.

The recipients include Jimoh Jelili of Silverbase, who was recognised for 34 years of service; Amuzat Ayegbajeje of Silverbase and Akingboye Ademola of Haul247, each with 24 years of service; Isiaka Ajao of Silverbase, with 21 years; and Akinloye Waheed of Silverbase, with 20 years of service.

In the transporter category, Stevic International Resources was awarded Best Transporter operating from the East DC, S&Y Manager was awarded the Best Transporter operating from the North DC while Oritsetimeyin Logistics Limited received Gold for the over-all best performing Transporter. Tom De Logistics and Ventures received Silver, and African Trucker Limited got Bronze.

Beyond the awards, Unilever presented gifts to drivers and other participants. The overall best driver received a deep freezer, while other recognised drivers received 42-inch television sets.

Speaking at the event, Logistics Manager, Unilever Nigeria, Ayokunle Ajijola, said the awards were designed to recognise transporters and drivers who had demonstrated effective coordination of their operations and maintained high safety standards throughout 2026.

He explained that the initiative was also intended to promote healthy competition among logistics partners and to reinforce the importance of prioritising safety in every aspect of their operations.

“The awards recognise transporters and drivers who have demonstrated a strong commitment to safe and responsible operations throughout 2026. Beyond recognition, the goal is to reinforce a culture where safety is never compromised and everyone is continuously raising the bar. As Unilever grows, we want our transport partners and drivers to grow with us, strengthening safety standards every step of the way,” he said.

In his response, Folarin Ismaila, the Overall Best Driver for 2026 at Oritstimeyin Logistics Limited, expressed gratitude to Unilever for the recognition. He noted that his previous driving experience had helped him maintain safety standards since joining the company.

About Unilever:

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Unilever Nigeria is a locally listed business that has been operating for over 100 years, selling brands such as Closeup, Pepsodent, Vaseline, Rexona, Knorr, Royco, and Pears.