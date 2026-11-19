A new non-interest bank clears CBN’s capital, governance and compliance requirements as it prepares to broaden ethical, and digital-first non-interest banking in Nigeria,Milestone Global Bank Limited (MGB) has announced the receipt of its final approval as a regional non-interest bank from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s institutional […]

A new non-interest bank clears CBN’s capital, governance and compliance requirements as it prepares to broaden ethical, and digital-first non-interest banking in Nigeria,

Milestone Global Bank Limited (MGB) has announced the receipt of its final approval as a regional non-interest bank from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s institutional journey and paving the way for its entry into Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Global Bank, AbdulFattah Olanrewaju Amoo, described the approval as a defining moment for the institution.

“This approval confirms that Milestone Global Bank is no longer an idea, but a vetted, fully authorised financial institution that has met the CBN’s high standards for capital, governance and non-interest compliance. It is a testament to the strength of the institution, which our shareholders and management have built, and to the trust placed in us by the regulator. It signals our readiness to serve everyday customers, enterprises, corporates, and government agencies as we move towards the commencement of operations,” Mr. Amoo said.

With this approval, MGB is now poised to complete the remaining operational requirements which reflect the Bank’s commitment to launch on a sound operational and regulatory footing.

The Bank enters the Nigerian banking landscape with a clear ambition to establish itself as a credible, innovative and trusted institution within the non-interest banking segment. Its entry comes at a time when evolving customer expectations, increasing digital adoption and the growing demand for alternative financing models are creating new opportunities within Nigeria’s financial services ecosystem.

“Our vision is to be the preferred ethical financial institution in Africa, combining ethical financial principles with modern banking capabilities, strong governance and a genuine commitment to enabling prosperity,”. “We will open our doors as a bank Nigerians can rely on, leveraging technology, data and automation to improve service delivery, efficiency and accessibility for the customers and communities we serve.” Mr. Amoo added.

Within the shortest time possible, the bank is determined to make its bespoke services available to customers digitally, and across its physical locations in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, and subsequently to other regions of the country.