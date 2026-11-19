Nigeria's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market has rebounded in 2026, with telecommunications infrastructure, oil and gas, fintech and banking accounting for some of the year's most significant corporate transactions.

Nigeria’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market has rebounded in 2026, with telecommunications infrastructure, oil and gas, fintech and banking accounting for some of the year’s most significant corporate transactions.

A Nairametrics review of company disclosures, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) filings and regulatory announcements identified 17 notable transactions and ownership changes announced, signed or completed during the year.

The ten deals ranked below were selected based on disclosed transaction values and strategic importance, with transactions first announced in 2026 taking priority over those disclosed in earlier years.

Energy dominates Nigeria’s M&A activity:

Energy accounted for six of the 17 transactions reviewed, reflecting continued restructuring of oil, gas and electricity assets.

Telecommunications also recorded major activity, led by MTN Group’s acquisition of IHS Holding, valued at approximately $6.2 billion, a deal nearing completion.

DealMakers Africa data showed Nigeria led Africa with 39 M&A and private equity transactions in the first half of 2026.

Nigeria recorded 39 transactions in the first half, the highest number in West Africa.

Four of the ten ranked deals have disclosed prices, with headline values exceeding $7.1 billion.

The MTN–IHS transaction accounts for approximately 87% of that figure, although its $6.2 billion valuation exceeds the approximately $2.2 billion consideration for the outstanding shares.

Banking consolidation was comparatively limited despite the CBN’s March 31 recapitalisation deadline, which saw banks raise N4.65 trillion in new capital.

Unlike the 2005 recapitalisation exercise, most lenders raised fresh equity rather than pursuing mergers, although transactions involving Unity Bank, Providus Bank and Zenith Bank stood out.

The ranking also reflects growing indigenous ownership of energy assets previously held by international oil companies.

Smaller deals reshape Nigerian industries and fintech space:

10. United Capital acquires 5% of NGX Group

United Capital Group announced on June 15 that it had completed the acquisition of a 5% stake in NGX Group Plc.

The undisclosed-value investment strengthens United Capital’s connection to Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure without transferring control.

9. Eni sells Renaissance stake to Apex Global

Eni announced on October 26 that it had completed the sale of Agip Energy and Natural Resources Nigeria Limited to Apex Global Energy.

The subsidiary holds a 5% interest in the Renaissance Joint Venture. The purchase price was not disclosed, while Eni retained its deep offshore assets and Nigeria LNG participation.

8. Shell sells Nigeria Gas to Vaaris

Shell Petroleum B.V. agreed on October 13 to sell its entire interest in Shell Nigeria Gas to Vaaris Energy.

The business operates approximately 170 kilometres of pipelines serving more than 130 industrial and commercial customers. Financial terms were undisclosed, and regulatory approval remains outstanding.

7. Honeywell acquires 14.12% of Ikeja Hotel

Honeywell Group affiliate HGL Real Estate acquired 305.32 million Ikeja Hotel shares, representing 14.12%, according to a July 2 filing.

The transaction value was undisclosed, although the shares were worth approximately N13.21 billion at the N43.25 closing price.

6. Paystack acquires Ladder Microfinance Bank

Paystack acquired Ladder Microfinance Bank in January 2026 and rebranded it Paystack MFB, establishing a regulated banking operation alongside its payments business. The acquisition price was not disclosed.

Other transactions announced during the year in the financial technology (fintech) industry include Flutterwave’s acquisition of Mono and Moniepoint’s acquisition of Orda Africa.

Flutterwave acquired open-banking startup Mono on January 5 through an all-stock transaction reportedly valued between $25 million and $40 million.

Mono will continue operating independently, while its bank-linking technology complements Flutterwave’s payments infrastructure.

5. Sunbeth acquires Livestock Feeds for N19.5 billion:

Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited completed the acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc’s 73.29% stake in Livestock Feeds Plc in an all-cash transaction valued at N19.5 billion.

The acquisition marks UAC’s exit from the animal-feed manufacturer it acquired in 2013. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The deal has now triggered changes to the company’s board.

Livestock Feeds disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public dated November 17, 2026, and signed by its Company Secretary, Rose Hamis.

In a similar vein, UAC completed the divestment of its 43% equity stake in DP World Logistics Limited to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, following regulatory approval from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The transaction transfers UAC’s entire 43% interest in the logistics company to 22 Plus Invest, concluding the divestment agreement first announced on September 24, 2026.

Telecom and Energy drive megadeals:

4. Legend Internet and Spectranet announce merger

Legend Internet and Spectranet announced a merger expected to create a combined internet service provider with an estimated N80 billion market capitalisation.

The figure represents combined market value, not acquisition consideration. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals.

3. MTN Nigeria announces N152.06 billion fintech restructuring

MTN Nigeria announced the sale of 60% stakes in MoMo Payment Service Bank and Y’ello Digital Financial Services to MTN Group.

The restructuring involves N152.06 billion, while MTN Nigeria will retain 40% ownership. Completion requires regulatory approval.

2. TotalEnergies completes $800 million Vaaris sale

TotalEnergies completed the sale of its 10% non-operated interest in Renaissance Joint Venture licences to Vaaris Energy on October 27.

The $800 million transaction covers 15 mainly oil-producing licences, alongside interests in three gas licences in which TotalEnergies retains its economic interest.

1. MTN Group proposes $6.2 billion IHS takeover

MTN Group announced on February 17 plans to acquire the approximately 75% of IHS Holding it does not already own at $8.50 per share.

The transaction values IHS at approximately $6.2 billion, while the outstanding stake carries an estimated $2.2 billion consideration.

IHS operates approximately 29,000 telecommunications towers across Africa, including about 18,000 in Nigeria.

Shareholders approved the transaction in August, while Nigeria’s FCCPC clearance includes a proposed local-investor sell-down of up to 30% of the Nigerian business.

The takeover remains subject to outstanding regulatory approvals, with MTN targeting completion in 2026.

Regulatory approvals shape deal completion:

Nigeria’s 2026 M&A activity highlights increasing consolidation across strategic infrastructure, energy and financial services.

However, several major transactions have been completed after regulatory approvals, while a few remain incomplete.

The MTN–IHS takeover still requires outstanding regulatory clearances.

The MTN fintech restructuring and Legend–Spectranet merger remain subject to applicable approvals.

Shell Nigeria Gas’s proposed sale to Vaaris has not been completed.

Indigenous investors are also increasing their presence in assets previously controlled by international energy companies, particularly through transactions involving Vaaris and Apex Global.

These developments will determine how the announced transactions reshape corporate ownership and market competition.