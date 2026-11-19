The strategic move positions the Nigeria–UAE advisory firm closer to development finance institutions, GCC financiers and institutional investors, while supporting its work in insurance-backed financing for corporate and infrastructure projects.

The strategic move positions the Nigeria–UAE advisory firm closer to development finance institutions, GCC financiers and institutional investors, while supporting its work in insurance-backed financing for corporate and infrastructure projects.

Price & Water Consulting Limited is relocating its UAE operational centre from mainland Dubai to Abu Dhabi, strengthening its capacity to engage international financiers and support capital mobilisation for Nigerian businesses and infrastructure projects.

The relocation reflects a deliberate commercial decision to establish a stronger operational presence within a financial centre that brings together development finance institutions, commercial banks, investment firms and providers of long-term capital.

For Price & Water Consulting, proximity to these institutions creates opportunities for more regular engagement, earlier assessment of financing appetite and closer coordination as transactions progress through structuring, due diligence and credit review.

Abu Dhabi hosts the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s operational office, which supports public-sector business development and operations in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Bank also maintains representation in the emirate, alongside many major global financial institutions and DFIs. This concentration provides a relevant base for engagement with global development finance institutions and GCC financiers.

Speaking to Nairametrics, the Chief Executive of Price & Water Consulting Limited, Nnamdi Obi, said:

“Establishing our operational centre in Abu Dhabi puts us closer to the institutions whose financing requirements help shape the transactions we advise on. We want to bring their perspectives into the process earlier, so Nigerian businesses and project sponsors can approach the right financiers with proposals built around credible cash flows, appropriate security and a clear repayment plan.”

The strategic value of the move lies in aligning the firm’s location with the financing requirements of its clients. Corporate expansion, industrial development and infrastructure projects require institutions with appropriate sector experience, funding tenors and risk appetite. Earlier discussions with prospective financiers can help sponsors address documentation gaps, refine transaction structures and prepare more effectively for investment consideration.

Price & Water Consulting is a Nigeria–UAE corporate and infrastructure finance advisory firm providing financial advisory, transaction structuring, capital mobilisation, development finance, insurance-backed financing and public-private partnership advisory services. Its work includes assessing funding options, preparing financing proposals, coordinating due diligence and supporting negotiations through financial close.

Its insurance-backed financing advisory supports transactions in which eligible credit insurance helps lenders manage specified payment and political risks associated with cross-border equipment procurement and project delivery. The firm coordinates engagement among project sponsors, equipment suppliers, contractors, insurers and prospective lenders to develop financing structures suited to each transaction.

The firm’s institutional experience includes its role as a service provider to Emirates National Oil Company LLC (ENOC). It also serves as Lead Financial Adviser and Capital Mobilisation Coordinator to the Finance Workstream of Nigeria’s National Halal Economy Strategy Implementation Committee, supporting the financing dimension of the country’s halal economy development agenda.

Its Nigerian advisory portfolio spans capital mobilisation for a halal economy development initiative, financial advisory for a proposed waste-to-energy programme and financing advisory for a proposed integrated gas terminal. These engagements reflect the firm’s involvement in transactions across industrial development, environmental infrastructure and energy.

The Abu Dhabi operational centre will support this portfolio through sustained engagement with prospective financing partners and closer coordination between Nigerian sponsors and international institutions.

The relocation advances Price & Water Consulting’s positioning as an adviser combining knowledge of Nigerian businesses and projects with an international presence focused on their financing needs.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.priceandwaterconsulting.org

Phone:+971505544182