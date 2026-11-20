Glovo has recorded a 230% increase in healthy and high-protein food orders across six African markets, including Nigeria, as urban consumers increasingly turn to fresh produce and protein-rich meals instead of conventional fast food.

Glovo has recorded a 230% increase in healthy and high-protein food orders across six African markets, including Nigeria, as urban consumers increasingly turn to fresh produce and protein-rich meals instead of conventional fast food.

The findings, contained in the company’s latest report titled ‘Africa’s Urban Wellness Wave’, show that healthy food accounts for 24% of orders on its Nigerian platform, reflecting growing demand for lighter meals, fresh juices and other nutritious options.

The report, which analysed aggregated and anonymised order and search data between September 2021 and September 2026, covers Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and Tunisia.

It also found that daily healthy food orders across the six markets grew by 65% year-on-year in September 2024, outperforming fast-food orders, which increased by 47.5% during the same period.

Nigeria records 24% healthy food order share

According to Glovo, the broader shift towards healthier eating has been driven by growing fitness awareness, increased interest in protein consumption and demand for fresh, locally sourced food.

The company noted that the trend gained momentum following the global conversation around GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in mid-2023, although searches for semaglutide and related medications on its platform accounted for less than 0.01%.

Instead, interest in protein consumption, muscle preservation and balanced diets appears to have influenced consumer preferences across African cities.

Nigeria recorded a 24% share of healthy food orders on Glovo’s platform, with consumers increasingly opting for chicken salad bowls, fresh juices, spring water and other lighter meal alternatives.

The report noted that corporate lunch consumption is also shifting away from heavy and fried meals towards fresher options, creating opportunities for local restaurants and food businesses to expand their offerings.

Morocco also recorded a 24% healthy basket share, driven by demand for high-protein options such as skyr, avocado smoothies and oat milk.

Kenya ranked fourth among Glovo’s 21 markets globally, with healthy food accounting for 48% of orders. The country ranked ahead of Portugal, Spain and Italy, which recorded healthy basket shares of 39%, 37% and 30%, respectively.

In Nairobi, searches for healthy staples such as oats, organic milk and avocados exceeded fast-food searches by 4%.

Côte d’Ivoire recorded a 22% healthy food share, while Uganda recorded 20%. Consumers in both markets increasingly use quick-commerce services to purchase fresh produce, including avocados, lettuce, plain yoghurt and passion fruit for home cooking.

Tunisia recorded the lowest share among the six countries at 17%, although the report identified growing demand for healthier lunch options and organic food.

Healthy food share rebounds to 27%

Beyond the increase in order volumes, Glovo’s analysis showed a significant recovery in the proportion of healthy food purchases on its platform.

The share of healthy orders declined from 19% in 2021 to a low of 15% in mid-2023, reflecting the expansion of fast-food consumption in African cities.

However, the share subsequently rebounded to an all-time high of 27%, suggesting a gradual change in consumer preferences.

The company attributed the recovery partly to the growth of youth-led fitness culture, including running clubs, gym communities and fitness content creators on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Searches for whey protein, creatine, skyr and whole grains have also increased across business districts, reflecting growing interest in nutrition and fitness-oriented lifestyles.

The findings come against the backdrop of rising obesity levels in Africa. According to the World Health Organization, adult obesity prevalence on the continent increased from 9% in 2010 to 12% in 2022, partly amid the growing availability and consumption of energy-dense, ultra-processed foods.

Glovo’s findings suggest that digital commerce platforms are increasingly being used to access fresh food and healthier alternatives, rather than serving primarily as channels for fast-food delivery.

Glovo’s Regional Director for Africa, Dima Rasnovsky, said the findings challenge the perception that on-demand delivery platforms are primarily used for fast-food purchases.

“There is an outdated assumption that on-demand local commerce platforms in Africa exist purely for late-night fast food. Our data tells the exact opposite story. City dwellers across Nairobi, Lagos and Casablanca are using Glovo as their everyday ally to maintain balanced lifestyles,” he said.

What you should know

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, Glovo operates in 21 countries across Europe, Central Asia and Africa, connecting consumers with restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets and other retail businesses through its technology platform.

Glovo recently reported that it has facilitated over N71 billion in revenue for Nigerian partners since its launch in 2021.