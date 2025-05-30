Nigeria’s quick commerce and food delivery market is experiencing rapid growth, with major platforms driving significant revenue for local businesses.

Glovo recently reported that it has facilitated over N71 billion in revenue for Nigerian partners since its launch in 2021.

This impressive figure was disclosed during the Future of Commerce 2025 Summit, held on May 28 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, as outlined in a statement issued by the company.

“The summit underscored Glovo’s data-driven impact, revealing that since launching in Nigeria in 2021, the platform has generated over N71 billion in revenue for its local partners,” the statement read in part.

Alongside Glovo’s progress, Chowdeck, another prominent player in Nigeria’s food delivery sector, has also recorded noteworthy milestones.

The platform recently celebrated “Amoke Oge,” a vendor led by Hajia Amoke Odukoya, for completing over 500,000 deliveries. This achievement generated an estimated N2.3 billion in revenue based on an average order value of N4,600.

Additionally, Korede Spaghetti, a vendor operating within the University of Lagos (UNILAG), surpassed N1 billion in sales on Chowdeck.

As of October 2024, Chowdeck reported a total delivery value of N30 billion and has amassed over one million registered users since beginning operations in Nigeria.

More insights

As Nigeria’s food delivery market expands, major platforms are scaling both reach and operations. Glovo’s activities, for instance, are heavily concentrated in Lagos, which accounts for about 70% of its operations nationwide.

The platform now serves 11 cities across the country. It has onboarded more than 6,000 restaurants and retail outlets that have processed orders, supported by a network of over 2,400 active delivery riders.

Chowdeck, meanwhile, has grown rapidly since launch, now operating in eight states and supporting over 3,000 vendors alongside more than 10,000 delivery riders.

In 2024, Glovo reported a 76% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), with cash transactions falling from 88% in 2021 to 39%, a sign of growing preference for digital payments.

Beyond Glovo and Chowdeck, Nigeria’s food delivery space features other emerging players like Foodcourt, Bolt Food, HeyFood, UrbanEats, MANO, and Foodelo, all contributing to the country’s evolving quick commerce ecosystem.

In a recent survey conducted by Nairametrics, riders operating across these platforms disclosed daily earnings ranging between N15,000 and N25,000, reflecting the growing economic opportunity in the sector.

Together, these platforms are digitising food access and driving growth for thousands of small businesses across the country, while reshaping how consumers connect with restaurants and vendors.