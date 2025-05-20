A local Nigerian food vendor, Amoke Oge, has recorded N2.3 billion in revenue after completing 500,000 deliveries on Chowdeck, one of the country’s leading food delivery platforms.

This milestone marks a major achievement for both the vendor and the platform, reflecting the growing role of digital marketplaces in Nigeria’s food service sector.

The figure is based on an average order value of N4,600, as reported by Chowdeck in a video shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Chowdeck stated that “Amoke Oge,” owned by Hajia Amoke Odukoya, was among the first 100 vendors to join the platform, having onboarded about two to three years ago.

“Amoke Oge just became the first woman-led business to hit 500,000 deliveries on Chowdeck — with an average order value of N4,600. We’ll let you do the math. To mark the milestone, our CEO Femi Aluko (@femi_aluks) showed up in person to congratulate her.”

The announcement comes on the heels of another major vendor achievement. On May 13, 2025, Chowdeck revealed that Korede Spaghetti, a vendor operating in the heart of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), had sold N1 billion worth of food items processed on the platform.

According to Korede, Chowdeck helped solve “80% of our logistics problems,” enabling the business to expand deliveries well beyond the university’s walls and reach a broader customer base. These vendor milestones coincide with a broader wave of growth for Chowdeck.

Nairametrics reported that, in October 2024, the company announced it had crossed N30 billion in total deliveries for the year and surpassed 1 million registered users, up from just 319 in its first month of operation.

Chowdeck currently operates in eight Nigerian states, serving over 3,000 vendors and working with more than 10,000 delivery riders. Earlier in 2024, the company secured $2.5 million in seed funding to support its operations and expansion.

Notable investors include Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, FounderX Ventures, Hoaq Fund, and influential figures such as Rappi co-founders Simon Borrero and Juan Pablo Ortega, and Paystack co-founders Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi.

Chowdeck’s growth highlights the increasing digitization of Nigeria’s informal food economy, offering small and medium-sized food vendors the tools to scale beyond their immediate localities. With vendors like Amoke Oge reaching half a million deliveries, the platform is positioning itself as a key player in transforming food commerce in the country.

The startup has officially launched operations in Ghana, bringing its model of reliable, tech-driven food delivery to a new market. To encourage adoption, the company introduced a customer referral scheme, a tiered reward system, and other promotional incentives aimed at building early momentum in the Ghanaian market.