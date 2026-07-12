LASTMA digitally captures 38,000 traffic offenders in Q2 2026

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it captured 38,000 vehicles for various traffic offences using its Traffic...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it captured 38,000 vehicles for various traffic offences using its Traffic Management Solution devices in the second quarter of 2026.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki disclosed the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos, explaining that the agency is shifting from physical to technology-driven enforcement.

He added that the agency also apprehended more than 3,000 vehicles through physical enforcement during the same period.

What Bakare-Oki is saying

Bakare-Oki said the high number of digitally captured offenders reflects LASTMA’s deliberate shift toward technology-driven traffic enforcement.

“LASTMA is trying to move from physical enforcement to technology-driven enforcement, and that is why we captured more vehicles with technology in the second quarter of the year,” Bakare-Oki said.

The LASTMA boss said physical enforcement during the quarter targeted a specific set of offences that directly disrupt the flow of traffic across Lagos.

Offences covered included indiscriminate parking, failure to use designated bus stops, driving against traffic, illegal use of the Bus Rapid Transit lane and failure to wear seat belts.

He said court papers were issued to drivers of captured vehicles after sufficient evidence of violations was established.

“After the court papers, they were taken to the Lagos State Mobile Court. It is only the mobile court that has the right to convict or issue fine,” he said.

He said motorists who choose not to appear in court after receiving court papers may complete a waiver form at LASTMA’s Legal Department, relinquishing their right to litigation after paying the prescribed penalty.

“We encourage them to appear at the Lagos State Mobile Court to be given fair hearing,” he added.

Bakare-Oki urged the motoring public to be law-abiding, framing compliance as the most effective way to avoid enforcement action.

More insights

Bakare-Oki said a joint enforcement operation is currently underway on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, following a directive from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the last monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

“He ordered that all agencies concerned should clear the Lagos-Badagry Expressway,” Bakare-Oki said.

“This started last week. It is aimed at clearing trashes, removing vehicles and all other encumbrances from the road,” he added.

The operation involves LASTMA, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, Lagos State Kick Against Indiscipline, the IRS Task Force and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment working together to clear the corridor of obstructions.

What you should know

LASTMA’s shift toward technology-driven enforcement reflects a broader trend across major African cities, where traffic authorities are increasingly deploying camera-based and automated enforcement systems to improve compliance, enhance road safety and reduce reliance on officer-led traffic enforcement.

Nairametrics earlier reported that LASTMA has commenced drone operations to improve traffic monitoring, strengthen security surveillance, and enhance public safety across the state.

The deployment marked the agency’s latest push to modernise traffic management, replacing conventional monitoring methods with intelligence-driven, real-time aerial surveillance powered by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the drones will provide real-time aerial visibility of traffic conditions, enabling faster responses to congestion, road crashes, and other emergencies.