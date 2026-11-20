The much-anticipated book on the 2023 presidential election by Simon Kolawole, journalist and founder of TheCable newspaper, will go on sale on Monday, November 23.

The much-anticipated book on the 2023 presidential election by Simon Kolawole, journalist and founder of TheCable newspaper, will go on sale on Monday, November 23.

The book, titled ‘Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election’, is an authoritative account of the controversial election “enriched by insider briefings, court filings and polling data, and told with the pace of a newsroom and the eye of a data analyst”, according to Cable Books, the publishers.

“This is the definitive account of how Bola Tinubu outmanoeuvred Muhammadu Buhari, how Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike destroyed each other’s presidential ambition, how Peter Obi and the Obidient movement became a phenomenon — and how the winning formula that decided it all was hiding in plain sight,” Kolawole said.

In the 296-page book, Kolawole explains the voting patterns that have determined every winner of the presidential election since 1999, the story behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and how Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari’s vice-president, lost out in the power game.

“This is a story of naivety, cat-and-mouse games, cold calculations — and subterfuge,” Kolawole added.

The 2023 presidential election was the most contested and the most controversial in a generation: four candidates polling over a million votes each, a technology glitch that froze the country in real time—and a thrilling court battle that generated global headlines as three candidates lay claim to victory.

At the heart of the book, distributed nationwide by Rovingheights bookstore, is a fascinating argument: in the Fourth Republic, no candidate has reached the presidency without building a competitive coalition across at least two of Nigeria’s three largest voting blocs — the Hausa-Fulani, the Igbo and the Yoruba — as well as adding decisive support from a minority geo-political zone.

Part political history, part electoral arithmetic and part behind-the-scenes narrative, ‘Winning Formula’ explains not only how the 2023 election was won, but why Nigeria’s deepest divisions can also compel the alliances that decide its presidency.