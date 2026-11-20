The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, has been invited by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) to deliver the Convocation Lecture at the University’s 37th Convocation Ceremony. The lecture, titled “From Akure to the World: The Next Chapter is Yours to Write,” will be delivered on […]

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, has been invited by the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) to deliver the Convocation Lecture at the University’s 37th Convocation Ceremony.

The lecture, titled “From Akure to the World: The Next Chapter is Yours to Write,” will be delivered on Friday, 20 November 2026, at 10:00 am at the Obafemi Awolowo Auditorium, FUTA, alongside the award of first degrees to the University’s graduating students.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience in Nigeria’s financial services sector, Mr. Ike is expected to speak to the graduating class on the opportunities and responsibilities that come with stepping into a fast-changing world.

His address will encourage the graduates to see their training in Akure as a launchpad for impact at home and on the global stage, and to take ownership of the next chapter of their personal and professional journeys.

Commenting on the invitation, Mr. Ike said: “I am honoured to be invited by the Federal University of Technology, Akure, to address its graduating class. FUTA has a proud record of producing the engineers, scientists and innovators our continent needs, and I look forward to sharing perspectives that will inspire these young graduates to dream boldly, lead with integrity and write the next chapter of Africa’s story.”

The invitation reflects Access Holdings’ continued commitment to education, youth development and nation-building, and to partnering with institutions that are shaping the next generation of African leaders.

The Convocation Lecture forms part of FUTA’s 37th Convocation Ceremony, which runs from Friday, 13 November to Saturday, 21 November 2026, and includes the award of diplomas and certificates, the alumni lecture, the commissioning of projects, and the award of postgraduate diplomas, master’s degrees and doctorate degrees.