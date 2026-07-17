Glover App announces orderly wind-down of operations

Glover App today announced its decision to commence an orderly wind-down of its operations, with trading on the platform scheduled to end on July 27, 2026, and official ceasing of operations on July 31, 2026.Founded in 2021, Glover reached over a million registered users in Nigeria and Ghana through its gift card trading, Airtime2Cash and […]

Glover App today announced its decision to commence an orderly wind-down of its operations, with trading on the platform scheduled to end on July 27, 2026, and official ceasing of operations on July 31, 2026.

Founded in 2021, Glover reached over a million registered users in Nigeria and Ghana through its gift card trading, Airtime2Cash and bill payment services. Since inception, the company has remained committed to delivering secure, reliable and innovative digital financial solutions.

The decision to wind down follows a comprehensive review of the company’s long-term operating outlook with the Board and Management concluding that an orderly wind down represents the most responsible path forward.

Despite significant investments in technology, top class people, and business growth, Glover has not achieved the scale required for long-term sustainability within the current economic and operating environment.

“Our priority throughout this process is our customers,” said the founder. Hanu Fejiro Ogbadje. “Customer balances remain fully backed, and every legitimate balance will be honoured. We are committed to completing this transition with transparency, professionalism and integrity.” He emphasized.

According to the released wind-down schedule, customers may continue trading until July 30, 2026, after which trading activities will cease. The company will officially conclude operations on July 31, 2026.

Following the closure, a dedicated Customer Resolution Team will remain available to assist customers with any Concern, outstanding balance or payment-related matters until all legitimate obligations have been resolved.

The Glover Founder expressed deep appreciation to customers, employees, partners and stakeholders whose trust and support contributed to the company’s journey over the past five years.

Further information, including customer support resources and frequently asked questions, are available on Glover’s official communication channels.