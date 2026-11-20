Access Group took part in the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS 2026) held in Luanda, Angola, recently.

At the summit, the Group called for greater capital mobilisation towards productive sectors and stronger contributions from African financial institutions to the continent’s economic growth.

The summit brought together more than 1,500 participants and 18 central bank governors. It explored the challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s financial sector, focusing on how to turn financial system stability into investment, productivity, and wealth creation. Access was a Diamond sponsor of the event.

In his keynote address, “Making Capital Count: Unlocking Growth Through African Finance”, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, argued that Africa’s challenge is not only the availability of capital; it is also the ability to mobilise that capital and direct it towards economic activities that generate prosperity.

“At this point in Africa’s development, we must ask a more fundamental question: are we making the capital we already have count?” he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede stressed that financial systems should also be judged by their contribution to reducing poverty and developing the real economy.

He identified three priorities for Africa’s financial sector: releasing capital locked up in trade transactions; bringing long-term savings closer to productive investment; and reducing the crowding out of private-sector finance caused by heavy government borrowing in the markets.

The chairman also highlighted the need to build African financial institutions that can compete internationally, support business expansion and connect the continent’s markets with global financial centres.

On regional integration, Aig-Imoukhuede called for interoperable financial systems, integrated capital markets and conditions that make it easier for people, goods and services to move between African countries. “Integration must come before monetary union,” he said.

Agricultural Finance as an Opportunity for Growth

Agricultural finance was also a key theme at AFIS 2026, with a focus on designing financial services around the realities and needs of African producers. For Access, it is a clear example of where existing capital can be put to more productive use.

Although agriculture accounts for 20% to 30% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in several African economies, it receives only 5% to 6% of commercial bank lending. The sector’s annual financing gap is estimated at USD 100 billion.

Against this backdrop, participants highlighted the need for: credit solutions aligned with agricultural cycles; stronger risk-sharing mechanisms; and wider access to agricultural insurance.

The measures discussed included financing through value chains, cooperatives and aggregators. Participants also discussed using data, digital platforms and monitoring technologies to improve risk assessment and lower the cost of lending.

Development finance institutions, commercial banks, insurers and regulators were identified as key players in building a sustainable financing model, one that balances the profitability of financial institutions with the economic viability of producers.

Experiences from several African markets, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Angola, were also shared. They showed the importance of guarantee mechanisms, financial incentives and policies that channel credit into the real economy.

Seyi Kumapayi, Deputy Managing Director, African Subsidiaries, Access Bank, stressed the need to make agricultural finance more accessible and sustainable.

Speaking on agricultural finance in Africa, he called for solutions aligned with production cycles. These include repayments timed to harvest periods, insurance built into loan products, and financing for assets such as irrigation systems, machinery and storage infrastructure. “Farmers don’t earn a monthly salary, so they shouldn’t have a loan with monthly instalments,” he said.

Kumapayi also emphasised the importance of financing through value chains, cooperatives and aggregators to reduce the cost of granting and monitoring loans. He advocated using digital data, farmer registries, satellite imagery and mobile payment systems to improve risk assessment and widen farmers’ access to financial services.

He noted that expanding agricultural credit requires coordinated action from commercial banks, development finance institutions, insurers and regulators. This should include risk-sharing mechanisms, guarantees, local-currency financing and public policies that encourage productive investment. “A loan is only sustainable for the bank if it is, first and foremost, profitable for the farmer,” he concluded.

Technology as a Driver of Economic Transformation

Digital transformation and technology’s role in the continent’s development were discussed at the roundtable “Disrupters Club Roundtable | A New African ‘Techbook’: Protect and Hold“. There, Ricardo Ferreira, Country Managing Director of Access Bank Angola, argued that technology should be used to improve people’s lives and speed up Africa’s economic transformation.

He said Africa should play an active role in creating and developing technology solutions, rather than only consuming them. He highlighted the potential of digital banking and mobile services to speed up financial inclusion. He also pointed to technology’s role in facilitating trade, improving property registration systems and supporting access to housing and education.

Ferreira added that the right use of data and technology can strengthen transparency, the quality of information and African institutions’ ability to manage risk. This progress could help reduce the risk premium often attached to financing on the continent. In turn, local-currency credit would become more accessible and less dependent on perceptions that do not always reflect market realities.

For Ferreira, technology drives competitiveness and productivity, can support industrialisation, and can create new economic advantages for Africa. He therefore called for a “digital dividend” to complement the continent’s demographic potential and build stronger, more capable institutions that turn growth into lasting value.

Access Holdings’ participation in AFIS 2026 reflects the Group’s Scale to Value agenda. Having built a pan-African platform serving about 60 million customers across 24 markets, the Group is now focused on making that platform more productive: directing capital to the real economy, using data to manage risk better, and delivering sustainable value for shareholders and the communities it serves.