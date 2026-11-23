The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has approved, subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, the proposed transfer of the Company’s Foods business to a Nigerian entity to be established by or on behalf of McCormick & Company, Inc. On 31 March 2026, Unilever PLC, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria, entered into […]

The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has approved, subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, the proposed transfer of the Company’s Foods business to a Nigerian entity to be established by or on behalf of McCormick & Company, Inc.

On 31 March 2026, Unilever PLC, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria, entered into an agreement with McCormick & Company, Inc. (“McCormick”) to combine Unilever PLC’s Foods business with McCormick (the “Global Transaction”).

As part of the Global Transaction, the Company received an offer for the proposed transfer of the Foods Business assets falling within the transaction perimeter, for cash consideration and on a cash-free and debt-free basis (the “Offer”).

Under the terms of the Offer, the Company would transfer the Foods Business to MCK Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of McCormick (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Following its evaluation of the Offer and its terms, including the implications of the Proposed Transaction for the Company and its shareholders, and having considered advice from its Fairness Opinion Adviser, Financial Adviser and Legal Adviser, the Board has agreed to recommend the Proposed Transaction to its shareholders for approval, subject to the conditions set out below.

The Proposed Transaction remains subject to completion of the Global Transaction, the approval of the Company’s shareholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the satisfaction or waiver of other applicable legal, regulatory and contractual requirements and conditions to completion.

For clarity, the Proposed Transaction relates to the transfer of the Foods Business and does not involve a transfer of shares in Unilever Nigeria or any change to the existing shareholding structure of the Company.

Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, Unilever Nigeria will become a Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care focused business, with a portfolio of established brands including Vaseline, Rexona, Closeup and Pepsodent.

The Company intends to continue developing these categories through innovation, portfolio expansion and strengthened in-market execution. Any future introduction of additional brands or products, or further development of local manufacturing capabilities, will be subject to the Company’s applicable investment requirements, corporate approvals and regulatory requirements.

The Company will, in due course, provide shareholders with further information regarding the Proposed Transaction, including the relevant transaction terms and details of the general meeting at which shareholders will be invited to consider and approve the Proposed Transaction.

Unilever Nigeria remains committed to keeping its shareholders and the investing public informed of material developments in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.