African leaders, top government officials, business magnates and distinguished personalities converged on Lagos on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as Zenith Bank Plc hosted a grand Founder’s Dinner in honour of its Founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, celebrating his 75th birthday and retirement from the Bank’s Board after decades of distinguished service. The spectacular event, held […]

African leaders, top government officials, business magnates and distinguished personalities converged on Lagos on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as Zenith Bank Plc hosted a grand Founder’s Dinner in honour of its Founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, celebrating his 75th birthday and retirement from the Bank’s Board after decades of distinguished service.

The spectacular event, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme “The Man, The Vision, and The Legacy,” celebrated Dr. Ovia’s contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry and the institution he established 36 years ago.

Among the dignitaries were the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama; Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Also in attendance were the Governors of Imo, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Edo, Osun, Zamfara, Yobe, Taraba and Bayelsa States, alongside the Deputy Governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom States. Other government officials included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, MFR; Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, CON; Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, CFR; and the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

The gathering also attracted prominent business leaders, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON; Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, GCON; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR; Chief Oba Otudeko, CFR; Mr. Atedo Peterside, CON, and Mr. Allen Onyema, CON, as well as traditional rulers, notably the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, CFR; and the Dein of Agbor, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I (CON), alongside the U.S Consul General, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth and other members of the diplomatic corps.

Delivering his remarks, Vice President Shettima paid glowing tribute to Dr. Ovia, describing him as an exceptional leader whose impact transcends banking. He commended the Founder’s courage and foresight in establishing Zenith Bank during a period of economic uncertainty, emphasising the importance of trust and integrity in building enduring institutions.

“A bank is built with capital, technology, and sound judgment, but it survives through trust,” he stated.

Shettima, who previously worked at Zenith Bank, also described Dr. Ovia as a mentor whose commitment to meritocracy and people development helped shape his career, noting that competence and performance took precedence over ethnic, religious or regional considerations.

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, celebrated Dr. Ovia as a visionary leader and pioneer whose foresight helped redefine modern banking in Nigeria.

She recalled how he established Zenith Bank in 1990 with ₦20 million in shareholders’ funds, operating from half of a residential duplex on Ajose Adeogun Street, Lagos. Today, the Bank has grown into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with shareholders’ funds of ₦5.07 trillion as of the third quarter of 2026.

Dr. Umeoji highlighted his pioneering investments in banking technology, including the deployment of VSAT technology to connect the Bank’s branches, and his strategic foresight in leading its successful 2004 Initial Public Offering, which enabled Zenith Bank to meet the subsequent banking sector consolidation requirements independently. She also commended his contributions to education, philanthropy and human capital development through the Jim Ovia Foundation, James Hope College and James Hope University.

Reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to sustaining his vision, she said:

“We will continue to transform Zenith Bank into a truly world-class institution, anchored on the highest standards of corporate governance that will outlive generations to come.”

In a moving tribute, Dr. Umeoji declared:

“Sir, 36 years ago, you opened a bank in half a house. Tonight, the whole house is full, and every person in it has come to say thank you.”

Beyond the tributes, the evening featured captivating performances by legendary American jazz saxophonist Kenny G, Nigerian gospel singer Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, music stars Flavour and Simi, and Grammy Award-winning South African singer Nomcebo Zikode, while comedian Bovi entertained guests with a lively comedy performance.

The celebration also recognised the invaluable support of Dr. Ovia’s wife, Mrs. Kay Ovia, and his family throughout his distinguished career.

The celebration honoured a man whose pioneering contributions have helped shape modern banking in Nigeria. Beyond building Zenith Bank into a formidable financial institution, Dr. Ovia has nurtured generations of accomplished professionals, inspired business leaders and expanded educational opportunities for thousands of young Nigerians, leaving a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s economic and human capital development.

Dr. Ovia’s legacy is equally reflected in Zenith Bank’s outstanding financial performance and industry leadership. Under his chairmanship, the Bank’s Group became the only Nigerian banking institution to record profit after tax exceeding ₦1 trillion in two consecutive financial years, posting ₦1.03 trillion in 2024 and ₦1.04 trillion in 2025.

The Bank also retained its position as Nigeria’s number one bank by Tier-1 capital for the 17th consecutive year in *The Banker’s* 2026 Top 1000 World Banks ranking. These milestones underscore the culture of innovation, financial discipline and excellence that Dr. Ovia established, providing a strong foundation for Zenith Bank to sustain its leadership, expand its global presence and continue delivering exceptional value to stakeholders for generations to come.