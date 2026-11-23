AkountFly has unveiled an AI-powered bookkeeping app for Nigerian businesses, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to established companies, designed to keep the tax-ready records they need under the country’s new tax regime while staying simple enough for anyone in the business to use.

The company said the app is built for the cost and compliance pressures Nigerian businesses now face.

Instead of reconstructing a year of sales and expenses from notebooks, bank alerts, spreadsheets and receipts at filing time, businesses keep their books up to date as they trade, with the relevant Nigerian taxes set up from day one.

Compliance set up from the start

When a business selects Nigeria, AkountFly sets up VAT at 7.5% and withholding tax, and its AI tax detection reviews the business and suggests the taxes that apply. The app tracks compliance requirements including CAC annual returns and tax filings, and produces a VAT report showing VAT collected on sales, VAT paid on purchases and the net amount owed, alongside a WHT remittance report.

For employers, AkountFly runs payroll with PAYE and pension worked out under the new tax rules, and keeps upcoming deadlines in view, including PAYE remittance to the State Internal Revenue Service, pension, NHF and NSITF. At year end, Form H1 for every employee, Form A, PenCom reconciliation and withholding tax annual returns are ready to generate.

The timing is significant. Under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, in force since 1 January 2026, small companies with turnover of up to ₦100 million and fixed assets of up to ₦250 million can pay 0% company income tax, excluding professional services firms. The company said that whether a business is claiming the exemption or filing full returns, the outcome depends on records it can stand behind.

“The new tax rules reward businesses that keep good records, but many businesses, large and small, still pull their books together once a year, in a hurry,” said Mr. Henry Adebisi, Founder of AkountFly. “We want record keeping to happen in the background, every day, in a way anyone can follow, so that when it is time to file, the numbers are already there and the business can trust them.”

Automation that keeps the books current

Bank transactions come in through a direct connection to supported Nigerian banks, powered by Mono, a provider certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria, or by uploading statements from any bank as PDF, CSV or photos.

The AI records most transactions automatically and routes only uncertain items for review; corrections are remembered for next time. Customer payments are matched to invoices, and supplier receipts can be captured with a photo.

Owners and managers see revenue, profit, cash and receivables on one dashboard, and can ask the app’s AI questions in plain English, with answers drawn from their own books. Financial statements, including profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow, are produced automatically, with fixed asset depreciation, prepayments and loans handled in the background.

Team members and accountants can be given their own logins with role-based access. AkountFly does not file taxes on behalf of businesses; the business or its accountant files.

Pricing and availability

AkountFly is available now in Nigeria on the App Store, Google Play and the web at akountfly.com. Monthly plans start at ₦11,500 (Starter), with Growth at ₦30,000 and Pro at ₦80,000, so the app can grow with the business.

Every plan begins with a 3-day trial, during which users are not charged, and can be cancelled in two taps. User data is protected under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), and accounts are secured with two-step verification and passkeys.

About AkountFly

AkountFly is an AI-powered accounting app for businesses of every size, from sole traders and SMEs to established companies with teams, payroll and several bank accounts. It brings bank transactions, invoices, bills, payroll, fixed assets, reports and tax-ready records into one place, and is designed to be simple enough for anyone to use without accounting knowledge, while giving accountants and finance teams clean records to review.

AkountFly is available in 16 countries, works on phone and computer, and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at akountfly.com.

Media contact: AkountFly Communications · [email protected]