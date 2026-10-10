Dangote Refinery IPO: How United Capital is taking Nigeria’s Biggest Investment Opportunity Beyond Its Borders

For most of the last four decades, Nigeria has lived with an uncomfortable contradiction. As Africa’s largest crude oil producer, it shipped barrels out to the world and bought back the petrol, diesel and aviation fuel that kept its economy running. Its state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna spent years running far below […]

For most of the last four decades, Nigeria has lived with an uncomfortable contradiction. As Africa’s largest crude oil producer, it shipped barrels out to the world and bought back the petrol, diesel and aviation fuel that kept its economy running. Its state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna spent years running far below capacity, and the import bill became a permanent feature of the national balance sheet.

The Dangote Refinery was built to rewrite that story. Construction began in the Lekki Free Zone in 2016, the plant was commissioned in 2023, and its first products began leaving the gates in 2024. Now, the refinery is entering another chapter, one that takes the story beyond production and into public ownership.

The offer of 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each, with a potential raise of approximately ₦2.15 trillion, has drawn significant interest from both retail and institutional investors. The breadth of that interest points to the scale of the opportunity and the capacity of Nigeria’s capital market to bring a major industrial business before a wide pool of investors.

A Market Defining Opportunity

The Dangote Refinery IPO is a defining moment for Nigeria’s capital market. A transaction of this scale brings together investors, financial institutions and market infrastructure around a major Nigerian business, demonstrating the market’s capacity to support a large public offer.

The breadth of participation also matters. Retail investors have a route into the offer alongside institutional investors, widening the pool of people and organisations able to take part in the ownership of a major industrial enterprise. The significance extends beyond the amount raised to the participation the transaction is bringing into the market and the attention it is attracting from investors beyond Nigeria.

That wider reach is already taking shape across Africa. The question is no longer simply whether investors outside Nigeria are interested in the offer, but how they can participate from their own markets.

A Nigerian Listing with an African Audience

United Capital is participating in the Dangote Refinery IPO as Joint Issuing House through its Investment Banking business and as Official Stockbroker through United Capital Securities. The Group’s expansion across African markets has positioned it to support a transaction of this scale beyond Nigeria, bringing capital markets expertise together with an established presence closer to investors in other jurisdictions.

The cross-border dimension of the offer has attracted wider attention. Bloomberg reported on how Nigerian firms are tapping investors across Africa for the Dangote Refinery IPO, reflecting the growing effort to connect African investors with opportunities outside their home markets.

Rwanda offers a practical example of how that access is being facilitated. Coverage of United Capital’s role in opening access for Rwandan investors highlights how a Nigerian public offer can reach investors beyond the country where the shares are listed. Eligible investors in Ethiopia can also participate through United Capital, extending the same cross border opportunity to another African market.

These developments reflect the value of having an established presence in the markets where investors live and operate. Understanding local requirements and connecting them with the processes for a Nigerian offer helps turn interest in the transaction into a practical route to participation.

The refinery already has continental significance through its role in energy, trade and industrial development. Its public offer extends that connection into ownership, giving eligible investors outside Nigeria an opportunity to participate in a business listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Lowering the Barrier to Entry

The offer is structured to bring as many people into the conversation. A first-time investor can start with a subscription of at least 10 shares, while those considering a larger position can subscribe for 50,000 shares or more. Parents can also subscribe on behalf of a minor, introducing the next generation to the idea that owning African businesses can be part of long-term financial planning.

This matters because stronger markets are built when more people can see themselves in them. Investing in stocks does not have to be limited to people who already understand the language of stocks and exchanges. With different subscription routes available, more eligible investors can explore participation at a level that suits their circumstances.

For investors who want to participate without selling eligible existing investments, a Primary Asset Backed Facility offers another financing route to consider.

Access is the New Opportunity

As more African investors look beyond their home markets, access becomes as important as opportunity. United Capital’s growing presence across the continent is helping to bridge that gap. Through its Investment Banking and Securities businesses, the Group is participating in the Dangote Refinery IPO as Joint Issuing House and Official Stockbroker, while its growing footprint across African markets is helping extend the offer’s reach beyond Nigeria.

In Rwanda, this reach is already taking shape, with eligible investors able to participate in the offer through the Rwanda participation route. The opportunity now extends to Ethiopia, where eligible investors can also access the offer through the Ethiopia participation route (add link). Together, these developments demonstrate how a landmark Nigerian transaction can connect with investors across multiple African markets.

For United Capital, this is part of a bigger picture. The Group’s businesses span investment banking, securities, asset management, wealth management and trustees, while its footprint across Africa continues to expand. That presence has prepared the Group to connect capital with opportunity across the continent, and the Dangote Refinery IPO is a practical example of how those connections can widen investor access.

The Bigger Story

For decades, Nigeria’s refining story was about what the country could not do for itself. Today, it is also about what Nigerians, and increasingly Africans, can own.

The Dangote Refinery IPO is part of a bigger shift in how African businesses can access capital and how investors can participate in their growth. With United Capital expanding its presence across the continent, the Group is helping bridge the gap between African capital and the businesses that need it to grow.

As Ejikeme Okoli, Director of Africa at United Capital, puts it:

“Africa’s growth story will be shaped by how effectively we connect capital with opportunity. At United Capital, we are building those connections to help businesses access capital and investors participate in opportunities across the continent.”

As Africa’s capital markets expand, United Capital is positioning itself to help connect the next wave of opportunity with the capital to realise it.