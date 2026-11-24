Presco Plc (Bloomberg: PRESCO:NL | Reuters: PRESCO.LG | NGX: PRESCO), Nigeria’s leading fully integrated agro-industrial company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gangadhar Shetty as its new Managing Director, effective 1st January 2027. This strategic appointment marks an important milestone in the Company’s leadership journey, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term […]

Presco Plc (Bloomberg: PRESCO:NL | Reuters: PRESCO.LG | NGX: PRESCO), Nigeria’s leading fully integrated agro-industrial company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gangadhar Shetty as its new Managing Director, effective 1st January 2027.

This strategic appointment marks an important milestone in the Company’s leadership journey, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term value creation within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

With over 29 years of experience spanning agribusiness transformation, profit centre management, global trade and operations leadership across West Africa and Asia, Mr. Shetty brings extensive industry knowledge and strategic leadership experience to his new role.

Having most recently served as Managing Director of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Presco Plc, he brings a strong understanding of the Group’s operations and business priorities.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Gangadhar Shetty as the new Managing Director of Presco Plc,” said Mr. Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi, Chairman of Presco Plc. “His extensive experience in agribusiness, proven leadership at GOPDC and deep understanding of the oil palm industry position him strongly to lead Presco into its next phase of growth.

We are confident that his expertise and strategic vision will further strengthen our operational capabilities, drive business performance and advance the Company’s commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Mr. Shetty joined GOPDC as Chief Commercial Officer before progressing to Chief Executive Officer and subsequently Managing Director. Under his leadership, GOPDC developed into an integrated agribusiness operation with a workforce of more than 4,000 employees.

His professional experience spans commercial and operational excellence, supply chain management, international trade, cost efficiency, corporate governance and organisational transformation.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, he serves as a National Executive Committee Member of the Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana, a Board Member of the Tree Crop Development Authority of Ghana and the Association of Ghana Industries (Eastern and Volta Regions). He holds an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing/Marketing Management and is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, where he completed the Chief Executive Programme.

His appointment also comes at a significant stage in the Company’s growth and regional expansion. Following its acquisition of the remaining 48% stake in GOPDC in January 2025, making it a wholly owned subsidiary, and the subsequent acquisition of Saro Oil Palm Limited in August 2025, Presco has continued to expand its operational footprint across West Africa.

As of September 2026, the Group operated across 13 estates in Nigeria and Ghana, comprising 11 estates in Nigeria and two in Ghana. Its integrated operations span oil palm cultivation, palm oil milling, palm kernel processing, refining and fractionation, enabling the production of a range of specialty fats and oils for industrial and food-sector customers.

“I am honoured by the confidence the Board has placed in me and excited about the opportunity to lead Presco at this important stage in its growth journey,” said Mr. Gangadhar Shetty. “Presco has built a strong foundation in West Africa’s oil palm industry, and I look forward to working closely with the Board, management and our dedicated employees to build on this legacy.

Together, we will strengthen operational efficiency, pursue new opportunities for growth and continue creating sustainable value for our shareholders, employees and the communities in which we operate.”

Building on his extensive experience in agribusiness leadership and impactful tenure at GOPDC, Mr. Shetty will now steer Presco Plc’s strategic direction as Managing Director. His focus will be on strengthening operational efficiency, driving sustainable business growth, and enhancing the Company’s operational capabilities across its integrated oil palm value chain.

Under his leadership, Presco will continue to advance its position in the agricultural sector, reinforce its commitment to sustainable agribusiness practices, and create long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information on Presco Plc., visit- www.presco-plc.com

About Presco Plc.

Presco is a fully integrated agro-industrial establishment with oil palm plantations, palm oil mill, palm kernel crushing plant and vegetable oil refining and fractionation plant. It also has an olein and stearin packaging plant and a biogas plant to treat its palm oil mill effluent – the first of its kind in West Africa.

Presco specialises in the cultivation of oil palm and in the extraction, refining and fractionation of crude palm oil into finished products. As the Nigerian market leader for specialty fats and oils, Presco also supplies specialty fats and oils of outstanding quality to customer specifications and assures a reliability of supply of its products year-round. This is made possible by the integrated nature of the company’s production process.