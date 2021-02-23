Spotlight Stories
Tesla loses $200 billion in market value following Bitcoin investment
The pioneer electric car company has plunged 25% and lost over $200bn in market value since its Bitcoin investment.
Earlier this month, Tesla announced that it has invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin. The results of this audacious move by the Elon Musk-led company have started trickling in, and it does not look good.
According to Forbes, the pioneer electric car company has plunged 25% and lost over $200bn in market value since its Bitcoin investment.
Nairametrics already reported the effect of this loss on the personal net worth of Musk, the CEO of the company.
Wedbush Analyst, Dani Ives in a note to its clients provided an expert opinion on what he believes is behind the recent Tesla plunge in the stock markets.
“For both good and bad, Tesla shares are now ‘heavily tied’ to Bitcoin prices–a development that’s driving a sell-off among cautious investors,” Ives said.
Ives furthered added a second reason for the losses which is Tesla deciding to halt the sales of its cheapest model Y car raising demand concerns amongst wall street analysts.
Tesla’s plunge in numbers
- Tesla shares plunged over 10% on Tuesday morning. This recent plunge has pushed its total loss since the Bitcoin investment to 25%
- Tesla has lost $215bn in Market capitalization.
- Tesla stocks shot up to over 740% in 2020. The stock is now at its lowest level since before it joined S&P 500 in late December
What you should know: Elon musk lost a whopping $12 billion on a single day and is no longer the richest man on the planet at the moment. Jeff Bezos of Amazon occupies that position now.
Spotify set to expand to Nigeria and other countries in Africa
Spotify has announced that it will be expanding its service to 85 new markets.
Spotify, an audio streaming and media services provider announced that it will be expanding its service to 85 new markets. The expansion includes markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Prior to this expansion, Spotify was only available in five African countries:
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Morocco
- Algeria
- Egypt
The new countries available on Spotify will have the ability to sign up for free and paid Premium plans; while in select markets, Individual, Family, Duo and Student Plan options will be available in select markets. It will also be available on mobile and desktop web players. The company will also work with partners to introduce Spotify on more platforms, including TVs, speakers, wearables, and cars in the coming months.
According to Spotify, “The existing rich music cultures in each of these markets will now be able to reach Spotify’s global audience. All this untapped music energy and access to our innovative creator tools will help propel artists to new heights and empower them to turn their passion into a profession.
“Plus, giving our artists a global platform goes hand in hand with offering an unmatched catalog for our listeners. So, as we enter new markets, we’ll accelerate the discovery of more genres like K-Pop, reggaeton, and amapiano that have earned a place in the global music arena.”
Spotify currently has more than 340 million active users and 150 million subscribers using its ad-free premium product across 93 markets. This expansion will take the streaming giant to 178 markets globally.
What to expect
- With the introduction of Spotify to the Nigerian market, there is likely going to be stiff competition between Apple Music, Deezer and now Spotify. Apple Music had previously led expansion in Africa by reaching 37 countries last year.
- It is quite clear to see that the global streaming services have identified a thriving market in Africa and the rise of Afrobeats and other popular genres will mean more opportunities for partnerships with artistes and possibly increased streaming income.
Business
ICPC Chairman reveals #EndSARS protests was financed with cryptocurrency
ICPC Chairman has revealed to the Nigerian Senate that the #EndSARS protest was largely funded with cryptocurrency.
The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye has revealed to the Nigerian Senate that the #EndSARS protest was largely funded with cryptocurrency.
This is as he said there are strong indications that it could be used to fund Insurgency in the country.
According to a report from Vanguard, this disclosure was made by the ICPC Chairman, during an interactive session with Senate Joint Committee on Banking, ICT, Cybercrime and Capital Market led by Senator Uba Sani on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
The Joint committee was mandated to look at the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ban Cryptocurrency in Nigeria.
The ICPC boss while supporting the position of the CBN, said that the nature of operations of Cryptocurrency exposes it to money laundering and terrorism financing.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said that the agency averted a $3million fraud linked to 20 bank accounts.
Owasanoye further explained that the anti-graft agency currently has a number of cases linked to Cryptocurrency but is unable to track the suspects.
He brought the attention of the Senate to a period in 2018 when a number of globally rated financial institutions said their financial statements had been hacked with the perpetrators asking to be paid in Cryptocurrencies.
ICPC Chairman noted that the CBN as a regulator has the responsibility to ensure sound financial stability and it will be difficult to achieve in the case of Cryptocurrencies where the players are anonymous.
While sharing the experience of the Indian Supreme Court and how it ruled and admitted that it does not know what it is, he urged the Lawmakers to as a matter of urgency, take decisive action against Cryptocurrencies.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the CBN had directed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
- The apex bank warned the Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and other Financial Institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- The latest directive is coming after the CBN had in 2018 stated that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and as such are illegal.
