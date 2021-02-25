Business
NEPZA to launch Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Nigeria
NEPZA says discussions are underway for the establishment of the first fully equipped and functional Medical Special Economic Zone in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has announced plans in collaboration with stakeholders to launch Nigeria’s first Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
This was disclosed by NEPZA boss, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, in a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Wednesday in Abuja.
The NEPZA Chief revealed that the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State was set up to the location of an equipped and functional Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Nigeria, citing that when fully launched it would provide world-class healthcare services and reduce medical tourism for Nigerians.
He added that the effect of the pandemic on Nigeria’s healthcare sector was a catalyst to the Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), as the FG had to reevaluate how to build more capacity in Healthcare.
“The MSEZ aims to reduce medical tourism from Nigeria, revitalise the health systems, create jobs and conserve foreign exchange.
“If approved, the project will be executed in partnership with the Lagos State Government (LASG) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH).
“Discussions are already underway with high-level stakeholders and potential investors on the implementation arrangements for the zone which has been met with huge positive response,’’ Adesugba said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on November 2020 that NEPZA was thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation which would save Nigeria about $1billion in annual medical tourism, not minding the torrential pressures from the State governments lobbying to skew the location of the novel Medical Free Zones to their own states.
- “The push by these State governments shows acceptability of the project premised upon its viability. NEPZA is, therefore, considering if the project can be located in more than one state,” the NEPZA boss said.
Business
AMCON takes over assets belonging to directors of Deap Capital over N1.6 billion debt
AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn.
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has disclosed that it has taken over assets owned by directors of Deap Capital Plc over a N1.6 billion debt.
AMCON revealed this in a statement released on Wednesday evening, following an order by Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division.
“Sequel to the order of Hon. Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, AMCON has taken over assets belonging to 14 Directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc. over an astounding indebtedness of N1.6bn,” AMCON said.
AMCON further revealed that Justice Aneke made the ruling on January 18, 2021, citing that in compliance with the enforcement order, the Debt Asset recovery firm started putting logistics together for the operation, including seizing real estate assets in the Mushin, Magodo, Isolo and Lekki parts of Lagos.
“Yesterday, the Corporation took effective possession of the seven properties as listed by the Court through its DRA – Etonye & Etonye,” it said.
“The properties include property situate at Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.
“Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State,” AMCON further stated.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc (DEAPCAP) had announced the appointment of Mrs. Anastasia Braimoh, and 2 others into its Interim Management Team (IMT).
- The appointment followed the resignation of the company’s Board of Directors on 31st of December, 2020. In lieu of this, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appointed an Interim Management Team on the 29th of January, 2021, to oversee the affairs of the company.
Business
Consumer Complaints: DisCos received 203,116 complaints in Q2 2020 – NERC
DisCos received 203,116 complaints in Q2 2020, of which 60% were based on estimated billing, metering and service interruption.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that all 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) received a total of 203,116 consumer complaints for Q2 2020. It added that estimated billing, metering and service interruption accounted for over 60% of complaints.
The NERC disclosed this in its second quarter 2020 report on Wednesday in Abuja.
“During the second quarter of 2020, the 11 DisCos received 203,116 complaints from consumers, indicating 0.68 per cent fewer complaints than those received during the first quarter of 2020,” the NERC said.
It added that of the complaints received, 189,684 were attended to by the DisCos, with Ibadan and Benin DisCos having the lowest complaints rate.
“In total, the DisCos attended to 189,684 complaints representing an increase of 1.09 per cent from the preceding quarter.
“The report shows that Ibadan, followed by Benin DisCos had the lowest customers’ complaints resolution rates based on the proportion of complaints not addressed in the second quarter of 2020.
“A review of customer complaints statistics indicates that estimated billing, metering and service interruption remain the most significant areas of concerns for customers, accounting for 64.88 per cent.
“It represents 131,789 of the total complaints in the second quarter of 2020,” NERC said.
The NERC added that despite the pandemic lockdowns, its forum office leveraged on technology to communicate customers’ complaints to the respective DisCos for redress.
“With this approach, 53.52 per cent of the total 2,815 complaints before the forum offices were resolved… approximately three in every five disputes handled by the forum offices during the quarter under review were resolved,” the report said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera had revealed that the sectors which received the most complaints by consumers in 2020 were the electricity and banking sectors.
