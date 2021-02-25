NEPZA to launch Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Nigeria

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has announced plans in collaboration with stakeholders to launch Nigeria’s first Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).

This was disclosed by NEPZA boss, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, in a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NEPZA Chief revealed that the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State was set up to the location of an equipped and functional Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Nigeria, citing that when fully launched it would provide world-class healthcare services and reduce medical tourism for Nigerians.

He added that the effect of the pandemic on Nigeria’s healthcare sector was a catalyst to the Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ), as the FG had to reevaluate how to build more capacity in Healthcare.

“The MSEZ aims to reduce medical tourism from Nigeria, revitalise the health systems, create jobs and conserve foreign exchange.

“If approved, the project will be executed in partnership with the Lagos State Government (LASG) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH).

“Discussions are already underway with high-level stakeholders and potential investors on the implementation arrangements for the zone which has been met with huge positive response,’’ Adesugba said.

