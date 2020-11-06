Business
Taraba to get free economic zone – NEPZA
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba state.
This was disclosed Thursday by the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, during a meeting with Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Abuja.
What you should know
Taraba is home to the 3.05GW Mambilla hydropower plant project being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State, Nigeria.
Expected to commence operations in 2030, Mambilla will be Nigeria’s biggest power plant, producing approximately 4.7 billion KWh of electricity a year.
The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construction phase.
NEPZA said the FG is working to diversify the economy and wants to boost the non-oil sector’s contributions to GDP. They added this would be done with the establishment of Free Economic Zones around the nation.
“Free zones all over the world are used to accelerate development and they serve as catalysts for economic development,” NEPZA said.
“Taraba is the second largest state in Nigeria and we shall work assiduously with the state to create the economic zones.
“I am actually pleased that the state government has created an enabling environment for businesses to strive.
“We will constitute a working group to ensure that this is realized as soon as possible.
“These special economic zones when established will help to ignite activity in the agricultural and mining sectors, and jobs will be created for our youths, while government generates revenue,” he said.
Adesugba said that the Federal Government’s position was to ultimately deepen its collaboration with relevant stakeholders – especially the private sector, in the quest to develop special economic zones across the country.
The Governor of Taraba added that the FEZ would be vital in improving agriculture and tourism in Taraba State.
“We are ready to work with NEPZA in ensuring that a free zone is established in our state so that the opportunities it offers in agriculture, mining, and tourism can be explored.
“We are currently working towards expanding our Airport and that will go a long way in boosting the economic activities of the state.
“Taraba is bigger than some countries in size and has a population of over 3.6 million people. So, creating such a free zone will help mobilize our youths and turn them into productive people,” he said.
House of Reps calls for larger capital projects for the Army in 2021
The House of Reps has called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021.
The House of Reps Committee on the Army has called for larger capital projects allocations in the Army’s budget for 2021 – to enable the Nigerian Army purchase more weapons to deal with insecurity in the country.
This was disclosed by the Chairman House Committee on Army, Rep Abdulrazaq Namdas, on Thursday, during the Army’s 2021 budget defense at the National Assembly.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Airforce had the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy got 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
The House Committee Chairman said on Thursday that the N27 billion allocated to the Army for capital projects was too small and would strengthen the resolve of its enemies when they hear the amount allocated to the Military.
According to news sources, in yesterday’s Budget Defence, the Nigerian Army proposed a budget of N509 billion, which is higher than its N463 billion 2020 budget.
The Committee’s Chairman argued that the rise of banditry and insurgency means the Nigerian Army has way more to deal with than even last year.
The Army, represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, in the Budget defense added that capital project allocations so far have been used to upgrade infrastructure and training.
3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit to hold Nov 20 & 21 – NIDCOM
NIDCOM has announced that the 3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit will be held in November 2020.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced that the 3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit will be holding from the 20th to 21st of November, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Coordinator of the Summit, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe- Williams on Thursday.
The Coordinator said the theme of this year’s summit is, “Post COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: TARGETING DIASPORA INVESTMENT”.
A diaspora bond is basically a government debt that is targeted but not limited to the nationals of the country that are living abroad. The idea is based on a presumption that because of emotional ties to their country of origin, expatriates may find investing in such products worthwhile, especially if they are financing development projects like infrastructure.
Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams said 2020’s summit will be virtual and is expected to attract diaspora investors from the Healthcare, Education, Agric-business, Creative, Sport and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fintech, and Manufacturing sectors.
The Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit is a private sector-driven initiative in collaboration with the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative.
“Investors and stakeholders alike are to register online to participate in the Summit,” the Commission announced.
What you should know
The Nigerian government has been targetting investment from its diaspora since 2017. In 2017 Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun revealed the Federal Government plans to launch a $300 million diaspora bond bid in March 2017.
Sanwo-Olu discloses why he refused to buy new vehicles as governor
Governor Sanwo-Olu has opened up on why he is yet to purchase official vehicles for himself and aides since resuming office.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed why he is yet to use state resources to buy new vehicles for himself and aides since he assumed office as the governor.
He said that it is not necessarily fanciful that Governor must buy brand new vehicles when there is no need for them.
While making the disclosure on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu stressed the need for better utilization of taxpayers’ money by public office holders to build the trust of the citizens, adding that State executives must work toward having a better reform process.
He charged governors to look into their expenditure profile and do away with unnecessary spending to increase state revenue for the government to have more resources to meet the basic needs of the people.
Sanwo-Olu said, “We need to look at our expenditure profile as Chief Executive of our state and ask ourselves, where can I cut the red tape; what can I do away with so as to increase the revenue of my state or even make available more money for my state.
“What I have done till date is that I have not purchased any single official vehicle for myself, for any of my personal staff or any of my family members from the government purse. If you see me have a convoy of 10 vehicles, these are all vehicles I was using during my campaigns.
“Governor Nasir el-Rufai joined me in one of my cars this morning and I can tell you that vehicle was one of the vehicles I used for my campaign; it is not brand new.”
“So, I said to my people that, it is not a fanciful thing that every governor must begin to buy brand new vehicles when you do not need to. So, all of those millions have gone back into the treasury of the state and we are using it to develop the state very well.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu who stressed the need to increase revenue generation without totally dependent on revenue from oil, charged tax practitioners, especially members of CITN, to take a leadership position and put themselves in rightful position in Nigeria to increase government revenue and change the narrative in the country.
Speaking at the event, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai commended Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership in managing the affairs of the state and his effort to rebuild Lagos after the massive destruction that marred the peaceful protests organised by the youth recently.
He said: “Whatever happens in Lagos concerns everybody because it is the economic hub of the country while Kaduna State is the political hub. I can assure you that all the 35 governors will support your rebuilding Lagos project,” Governor el-Rufai promised.
In her address, the President of CITN, Dame Gladys Simplice, urged the executive arm of government to ensure that government economic policies in generating revenue are matched with tax reforms that encourage growth through Executive orders and sponsorship of legislative bills capable of promoting entrepreneurship development.
She also advised the National Assembly to address the nature of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by including more items under the exemption list and giving clarity to existing ones.