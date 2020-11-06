Cryptocurrency
Crypto owners robbed of 1,150,000 XRP
An on-going phishing scam has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP from victims.
Crypto scammers are on the loose again, on reports, they attack Ledger wallet owners, as seen with one such scam netting more than 1,150,000 XRP from its victims.
- This phishing scam (notice the fake domain lẹdger.com) has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP.
- The crypto scammers used the popularly known cyber trick, via a phishing email that controls users to a fake version of the ledger website.
- On the fake site, crypto owners were deceived into uploading malware posing as a security update that obtained their crypto balance from their Ledger wallet.
How to keep your Crypto safe
Otatade Happy, a Paxful Peer, via a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, spoke on how to keep your crypto safe amid the surge of crypto scammers, who are increasingly becoming more sophisticated in their approach.
“I activate the ‘Two-factor authenticator’ for login and sending bitcoin. With 2FA, even if an unauthorized person has my log-in details, he still won’t be able to access my account. This is a security feature in most exchanges/P2P platform.
“I avoid clicking links that I do not trust. It is necessary to verify the URL before clicking because it could be a phishing link.
“I avoid using public WiFi and some file-sharing apps. Access can be gained to your mobile device.”
Nairametrics recommends that the best way to safeguard your crypto in the case of Bitcoin depends on how you protect your private key, which is a 256-bit number that unlocks a BTC wallet.
That sensitive data should be protected with care by all means, preferably offline or through a proprietary secured online wallet system.
You need your private keys to have access to your BTCs. So, if you allow your BTC wallet to be compromised by having malware on your system, going through unsecured web pages, or responding to phishing scams, cybercriminals can spend your bitcoins, or you lose your BTCs.
Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of internet hackers.
Cryptocurrency
U.S Government makes biggest crypto grab, worth $1 billion
Thousands of BTCs worth $1 billion linked to a criminal marketplace were snatched by the US law enforcement agencies.
The U.S. Justice Department released a statement, yesterday night, which disclosed that it seized over $1 billion worth of bitcoin associated with a shady online marketplace – Silk Road.
Thousands of BTCs worth $1 billion were seized by the United States law enforcement agencies this week, in what the Justice Department disclosed was the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the agency.
The United States government will now try to prove in court the items are subjected to forfeiture. In the past, the government has later auctioned off forfeited cryptocurrencies.
In a report credited to CNBC, the U.S. Attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California said in a civil complaint on Thursday,
“Silk Road was the most notorious online criminal marketplace of its day. The successful prosecution of Silk Road’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. Where did the money go?”
What you should know
Silk Road is a shady marketplace, where individuals use the online platform for buying illegal stuff that includes hard drugs, child pornography, malware, and use bitcoin in paying for such transactions.
The platform had earlier been shut down by U.S. federal authorities in 2013 and its Founder, Ross Ulbricht, was sentenced to life in prison two years later.
How did the crypto seizure happen?
The U.S. enforcement agencies were able to make such seizure through a unit within the Internal Revenue Service that specializes in tracking virtual currency transactions prevalent when using cryptos.
The Internal Revenue Service agents were able to identify 54 new bitcoin transactions executed on the shady platform.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers $105 million worth of crypto, BTC trading at $15,800
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $15,800, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved more than $105 million worth of cryptos.
Bitcoin whales are definitely having the limelight in the fast-changing financial market amid the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto.
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $15,800, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved more than $105 million worth of cryptos.
What we know
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $15,830.60 with a daily trading volume of $39 Billion.
BTC price is up 12.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
- That brings an affirmative bias that the movements of these large entities are trajectory to price movements at unprecedented levels.
- This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.
- 2.6M $BTC (14% of supply) are currently held in accumulation addresses.
- Also, data retrieved from Glassnode, shows the number of Bitcoin addresses in profit hit an all-time high,
- Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 31,933,663.208
- Previous ATH of 31,921,216.875 was observed earlier today
What this means
Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin on rampage, hits $15,000
Bitcoin price rose to $15,010.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,386,805,241 USD.
Bitcoin seems to be in blue flame as data seen by Nairametrics a few minutes ago showed it broke the $15,000 price level.
READ: Bitcoin Whale transfers $1.1 billion worth of crypto for $3.58
Bitcoin price today is $15,010.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,386,805,241 USD. Bitcoin is up 8.80% in the last 24 hours.
READ: BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
The current CoinMarketCap ranking is 1, with a market cap of $278,216,539,281 USD. It has a circulating supply of 18,534,593 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
The story is developing more details shortly…