Crypto owners robbed of 1,150,000 XRP

Crypto scammers are on the loose again, on reports, they attack Ledger wallet owners, as seen with one such scam netting more than 1,150,000 XRP from its victims.

This phishing scam (notice the fake domain lẹdger.com) has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP.

The crypto scammers used the popularly known cyber trick, via a phishing email that controls users to a fake version of the ledger website.

On the fake site, crypto owners were deceived into uploading malware posing as a security update that obtained their crypto balance from their Ledger wallet. READ:

This phishing scam (notice the fake domain lẹdger.com), has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP from @Ledger users. Please watch out! We will follow the money. pic.twitter.com/Q8XD2awdo7 — XRP Forensics (@xrpforensics) November 2, 2020

READ:

How to keep your Crypto safe

Otatade Happy, a Paxful Peer, via a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, spoke on how to keep your crypto safe amid the surge of crypto scammers, who are increasingly becoming more sophisticated in their approach.

“I activate the ‘Two-factor authenticator’ for login and sending bitcoin. With 2FA, even if an unauthorized person has my log-in details, he still won’t be able to access my account. This is a security feature in most exchanges/P2P platform.

READ:

“I avoid clicking links that I do not trust. It is necessary to verify the URL before clicking because it could be a phishing link.

“I avoid using public WiFi and some file-sharing apps. Access can be gained to your mobile device.”

READ:

Nairametrics recommends that the best way to safeguard your crypto in the case of Bitcoin depends on how you protect your private key, which is a 256-bit number that unlocks a BTC wallet.

That sensitive data should be protected with care by all means, preferably offline or through a proprietary secured online wallet system.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

You need your private keys to have access to your BTCs. So, if you allow your BTC wallet to be compromised by having malware on your system, going through unsecured web pages, or responding to phishing scams, cybercriminals can spend your bitcoins, or you lose your BTCs.

Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of internet hackers.