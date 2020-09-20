Bitcoin mining difficulty reach an all-time high

It is a lot harder now to be a Bitcoin miner. Data from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed Bitcoin mining difficulty increased today by 11.3%, hitting a new all-time high.

#Bitcoin mining difficulty increased today by 11.3%, hitting a new all–time high! It is the 3rd largest positive adjustment in the past two years. Live chart: https://t.co/rAbIw8seYy pic.twitter.com/buzjPJJ0mP — glassnode (@glassnode) September 20, 2020

Its recent all-time high is attributed to the 3rd largest positive adjustment in the past two years.

Quick fact: Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is best defined as the measure of how difficult it is to work for mining rewards or earning BTC.

Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.

BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.

This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.

Meanwhile, BTC has performed well over the past few weeks, maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times earlier in the year. It hasn’t dropped below $11k since the price started climbing in late July.

Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $11k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above this level.