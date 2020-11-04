Connect with us
nairametrics

Energy

Power: Mambilla Power Project not prioritised by Ministry of Power for 2021 Budget – Finance Minister

Ahmed said that the Mambilla Project was not included in the 2021 Budget because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Power: Mambilla Power Project not prioritised by Ministry of Power for 2021 Budget - Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the reason the Mambilla Power project was not captured in the 2021 budget is because it was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday during the budget defense of her Ministry at the House of Representatives in Abuja. She said that the Mambilla Project was not removed by the Ministry of Finance in the 2021  Budget but was not prioritised by the Ministry of Power.

READ: N5billion bailout fund underway for the Aviation sector – Minister

” The Ministries know what their priorities are, they are the ones to indicate.

“So if the Minister of Power did not have Mambilla in their submission, it is because they did not provide it, we do not provide the programmes that go into the budget for the Ministries. That’s their responsibility,” Ahmed said.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: 2021 Budget: Education and Health sectors to gulp N1.76 trillion

Ahmed explained further that the Ministry of Power exceeded the available envelope for its budget.

The Senate had earlier expressed displeasure when it discovered that the much talked about Mambilla Power Project was not captured by the Federal Government in the 2021 Budget.

Coronation ads

READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of  N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly. Buhari disclosed that key power projects under the budget will be the Multiple Rural Electrification Projects, Mambilla Hydro Power Project, Zungeru Hydro Power Project, and others.

Expected to commence operation in 2030, the Mambilla hydropower project is a 3.05GW hydroelectric facility being developed on the Dongo River near Baruf, in Kakara Village of Taraba State.  

READ: FG set to create at least 5 million jobs for youths in the power sector – Minister of Power 

Nairametrics reported in January that The Federal Government disbursed funds as compensation to the owners of the land and other property affected by the construction of the Mambilla Hydropower Power plant.

Jaiz bank ads

In March, no less than N700 million was disbursed to carry out survey works on the project site of 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydropower Plant in Taraba.

act markets

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Energy

NNPC reports explosion at OML 40 facility

The NNPC has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

NNPC reports explosion at OML 40 facility

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility managed by Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited while undergoing production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.

The disclosure was revealed by the group through its verified Twitter page as seen by Nairametrics.

READ: NNPC announces sudden death of former Group Managing Director

READ: NNPC explains why it embarked on a major organisational restructuring

GTBank 728 x 90

In the recent press release which was signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, there were no records of fatalities or injuries and no significant spill during the accident.

READ: Sterling Bank gets CBN approval for restructuring

However, a reputable source informed that there was allegedly significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Coronation ads

In lieu of the recent development, NNPC has commenced an investigation to determine the cause and extent of the damage with a view to averting future occurrence.

READ: HealthPlus: More facts emerge as Bukky George reveals she owns 48.9%

What they are saying: A press release by NNPC read thus: ‘’ @NNPCgroup reports explosion at OML 40 managed by Elcrest E&P @kennieobateru, #NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a statement on the explosion, said there were no fatalities or injuries & no significant spill in the incident’’.

Continue Reading

Energy

FG signs grant agreements to power 5 million homes in 2021

The FG has signed agreements under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant to electrify 4 communities.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

The Rural Electrification Agency, under the aegis of the federal government, has signed grant agreements with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) to electrify 4 communities.

This disclosure was made by Ahmad Salihijo, the current Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, in a statement issued to the public via his official Twitter account.

The statement partly reads:

This afternoon, two mini-grid developers were signed up under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG), under the World Bank and African Development Bank, funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP). The plan is to continue to leverage these renewable energy technologies to power communities, under the Nigeria Electrification Project Mini-Grid Component. Today, we signed on Nayo Tropical Technology Ltd and Darway Coast. Using the PBG, these two developers will electrify 4 communities.”

GTBank 728 x 90

Optics

The Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grants (PBG) Program aims to close the viability gap for mini-grids developed on a spontaneous basis. Grants of US$350/connection are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a minimum total grant request of US$10,000 per mini-grid.

However, Eligible projects are solar hybrid systems in unserved areas, and the applications for the performance-based grants will be accepted on a rolling basis, once the program is active and until available funds are exhausted.

Coronation ads

In case you missed it (ICYMI)

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman disclosed that the Government is set to invest heavily in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.

This is very important as it is virtually impossible for the national grid to cover every geographical point within Nigeria.

However, the current grant agreements signed with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) today, is a huge boost towards deploying Mini-grid systems to power 5 million homes in 2021.

Why this matters

Jaiz bank ads

The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) is a Federal Government initiative that is private sector-driven. This initiative seeks to provide electricity access to households, micro, small and medium enterprises in off-grid communities across the country through renewable power sources.

act markets

The objective of the Buhari-led administration is to close the energy gap in Nigeria using these renewable energy technologies.

The grant agreements accepted by the Rural Electrification Agency, and the subsequent ones from mini-grid developers bring the government closer to achieving their targets.

Continue Reading

Company Results

Egbin Power Plant generated the highest total energy output in Q1 2020, 14.82%

Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

The data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the Q1 2020 indicates that 12 out of the 26 operational power plants accounted for 82.16% of the total electric energy generated, while Egbin power plant generated the highest at 14.82%.

According to the distribution of the individual power plant contribution to the overall total energy output during the period,

  • Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
  • Kanji hydropower plant followed with 10.36% of the total energy output.
  • In the same period, Sapele NIPP power plant accounted for the least share of the output with 0.11%.
Source: NERC Quarterly Report – Q1 2020

What you should know

  • Egbin Power Plc is an affiliate of the Sahara Group – an international energy conglomerate. The power plant is located in Egbin, Lagos state, operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa.
  • The energy generation in Nigeria is still largely dependent on 9 power plants, as these plants accounted for 73.76% of the total electric energy output during Q1 2020.
  • The over-reliance of the grid on the energy supplied by these 9 power plants poses a serious concentration risk to the industry. A downtime in any of them may result in grid instability – except adequate proactive and precautionary measures are put in place, such as adequate spinning reserves.
  • The Commission, on its part, towards guaranteeing continuous grid stability by ensuring proper management of the grid, has concluded the evaluation of the outcome of the competitive procurement of spinning reserves conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and communicated its decision to the same for further action.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
act markets
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
act markets
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement