Workers protest at Dangote Refinery over pay

Workers at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos protested over their pay on Tuesday, with reports of police allegedly killing one of the protesters.

Reports by a section of online and social media claimed that police opened fire on the protesters and one man was allegedly killed. This comes after weeks of #EndSARS protests and post-protests riots in Lagos and some other parts of the country.

READ:

However, Dangote Group has dismissed the rumours insisting that no protester got killed by policemen while protesting at the refinery.

The company’s Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.

READ:

He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.

“Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.

READ:

“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.

“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,” the company’s statement read in part.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website