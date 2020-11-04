Connect with us
Workers protest at Dangote Refinery over pay

Workers at Dangote Refinery took to the company’s premises to protest over issues relating to pay.

3 hours ago

Workers at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos protested over their pay on Tuesday, with reports of police allegedly killing one of the protesters.

Reports by a section of online and social media claimed that police opened fire on the protesters and one man was allegedly killed. This comes after weeks of #EndSARS protests and post-protests riots in Lagos and some other parts of the country.

MTN Nigeria hires KPMG to handle tax dispute as face-off with FIRS continues

However, Dangote Group has dismissed the rumours insisting that no protester got killed by policemen while protesting at the refinery.

The company’s Group Executive Director, Projects and Portfolio Management, Edwin Devakumar, said that the protesters are not employees of Dangote Refinery, but that of its contractors.

NNPC opens bid for repairs of pipelines and depots on a finance and operate basis

He said though the protesting workers were engaged by the company’s contractors, the Group has stepped in to resolve the dispute.

“Our attention has been drawn to an issue on social media alleging staff protest at the refinery over salary increment dispute.

N1.5trillion accumulated losses of NNPC, a serious going-concern risk – PWC, SIAO Partners

“The protesters are direct employees of Onshore, Offshore (Oil) and Chemie-Tech subcontractors, who are currently dealing with an industrial dispute with their employees.

“The situation is under control as we are mediating with the parties involved,” the company’s statement read in part.

Business

FG seeking approval from National Assembly for $1.2 billion agric loan

FG has sought the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

3 hours ago

November 4, 2020

November 4, 2020

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed said the Federal Government is seeking the approval of the National Assembly for a $1.2 billion loan aimed at fixing value chains in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday afternoon during the Finance ministry’s budget defence at the House of Representatives. The Minister also told the  Committee that the loan would be financed by the Brazilian Government.
What you should know

Nairametrics reported in June that the Federal Government announced plans to develop 142 agro-processing centres across the six geopolitical zones in the country.The projects will be funded by the “Green Imperative” programme a $1.2 billion joint Nigerian-Brazilian agriculture development scheme.

The Finance Minister said Nigeria needs to address the issues of its food value chain as the country diversifies away from oil.
“We need to address issues in the agriculture value chain as the country moves towards other sources of revenue. Already, the federal government is making efforts to acquire 100,000 hectares of land per state for food production.
“Roads will be built in such locations to provide access for farm inputs and ease the movement of farm produce to the markets. If the farmers can move their farm produce to markets, it will reduce post-harvest losses,” Ahmed said.
Nairametrics also reported in September that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  revealed Nigeria needs to increase its level of bank credit to the agricultural sector by over 50% within the next 4 years to boost food production.

Business

Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC 

BISC says to implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband PlanThe plan, will cost Nigeria between 3.5 to 5 billion dollars. 

12 hours ago

November 3, 2020

The Chairman of the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Malam Ubale Maska, has revealed that Nigeria needs about 5 billion dollars for the implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. This is according to reports by the Vanguard.

Leaked email reveal a bank can't pay GDR dividend due to dollar shortages

Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the chairman, Dr Usman Abdullahi, laid bare this fact at the maiden Stakeholders Consultation meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the plan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria

Commenting on the rationale behind the meeting, Dr. Usman revealed that the event became necessary as it avails the opportunity to discuss, observe and get feedback on the new NNBP 2020-2025. In addition, it affords the honourable chairman the opportunity to lay bare the key provisions of the plan which includes the targets, pillars and recommended initiative among others, he remarked. 

Gold traders set their bets, U.S election in play

Why it matters

The numerous positive multiplier effect of broadband to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), socio-economic development, and most especially the Digital Economy, cannot be overemphasized. Hence the need to facilitating funding and expedite the implementation of the new plan to yield positive changes  

Credit to Nigerian economy falls to N38.67 trillion

What they are saying

Dr Usman said, The plan itself can be achieved at the cost of between 3.5billion dollars and 5 billion dollars.  

We have several options and none is defined yet; we hope to raise something from the government. But as you can see government has its hands full 

U.S dollar up, Currency traders focus on U.S election

There are conflicting demands; we don’t know if that will happen. But the infrastructure funds that the Central Bank of Nigeria is floating is another source.”  

On the other hand, the NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta re-emphasized the commission’s commitment to the implementation of the new plan. He noted that only 30% of the broadband target set in the previous plan 2013-2018 was met due to various challenges that will be rightly addressed.

Business

NNPC partners Budget Office towards effective coordination of the 2020-2022 MTFF

The NNPC has collaborated with the Budget Office to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks.

15 hours ago

November 3, 2020

In a bid to seek effective coordination of the 2020-2022 medium-term fiscal frameworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has collaborated with the Budget Office of the Federation to achieve its aim. This collaboration was disclosed through the website of the Budget Office of the Federation.

NNPC states why it failed to fix refineries, to build 200,000 capacity refinery

The collaboration was inaugurated through a meeting that teed-off at the NNPC Towers, having in attendance the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, and his top management team in parley with the Budget Office of the Federation led by the Director-General, Ben Akabueze and his team.

N1.5trillion accumulated losses of NNPC, a serious going-concern risk – PWC, SIAO Partners

Why it matters: Commenting on the rationale behind the collaboration, The NNPC GMD opined that NNPC being a main enabler of the economy is prepared to collaborate with the Budget Office to further transparency and enhance prevailing sanity in reporting of oil and gas revenue remittances to the federation account.

Taxing Nigeria's fledgling economy: between tax penetration and economic recovery (1)

What they are saying: Mallam Kyari said the parley marked the beginning of an extensive collaboration with the Budget Office to harmonize strategies geared towards ensuring optimization of resources aimed at improving the corporation’s revenue generation ability.

AGF launches Committee on Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal

“As entity entrusted with the mandate of superintending over the nation’s vast hydrocarbon resources on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the NNPC must be open and accountable to all stakeholders,” Malami said.

Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze noted that it was imperative to meet with the NNPC Management at top level to drill down on all issues and possible fiscal scenarios ahead of the 2020-2023 budgetary frameworks.

DMO takes advantage of MPR cut, allots a total of N103.81 billion

“The budget office is looking up to fruitful deliberations with the NNPC strategy team in the weeks and months ahead to smoothen the process of achieving a win-win fiscal regime,” Akabueze said.

