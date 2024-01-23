The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Cross River State Government have collaboratively decided to devise a plan to rejuvenate the Tinapa Free Trade Zone, which is under the ownership of the state.

This understanding was reached when Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, the Managing Director of NEPZA, paid a courtesy visit to Mr Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State.

Mr. Ogunyemi expressed his satisfaction with the state’s commitment to revitalizing this distinct free trade zone dedicated to serving the entertainment industry.

“First, let me appreciate the excellent achievements already recorded by the Gov. Bassey Otu-led administration which will now holistically reposition the state for the attraction of investments and industrialization.” .

“We have seen how the administration’s effort at preserving life and property in the state is yielding the desired result, including ensuring that Calabar is relisted among attractive spots for large-scale business activity.

“On our part, NEPZA is prepared to extend expertise and cooperation to ensure that the desire of the administration to revamp the almost moribund Tinapa Free Trade Zone is realized. This will again help to lubricate the film industry in Nigeria,’’ Mr Ogunyemi explained.

However, Mr Ogunyemi emphasised the need for the state to amplify its interest in the Calabar Free Trade Zone for effective promotion and preservation.

He also sought the state’s assistance in addressing undesirable tax operators, undermining incentives according to the NEPZA Act.

More Insights

Gov. Otu expressed satisfaction with the visit from the NEPZA managing director, affirming the administration’s readiness for enhanced collaboration with the Authority.

He emphasized that any state government aspiring for rapid economic development wouldn’t lightly overlook NEPZA, and assured that Cross River State’s partnership with the Authority would grow more robust and meaningful.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr. Peter Odey, sought NEPZA’s assistance and cooperation to promptly revitalize the Tinapa Free Trade Zone.

“The state has reconfigured the strategy for Tinapa and Obudu Cattle Ranch to meet global standards, competition, and profitability.

“We, therefore, urge the new NEPZA management, led by Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi to please review the accumulated unpaid Tinapa Licence Renewal fees.

“This gesture is needed to help direct our limited funds toward redeveloping the zone due to its vandalization during the “End Sars’’ national protest.

“Similarly, the peace, stability and functionality of the investors and the entire Calabar Free Trade Zone landscape is a priority for the state as we remain the first beneficiary of the end products from the zone,” he said.