The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with only 0.4% or 8,401 candidates achieving scores of 300 and above.

The announcement was made by JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, outskirts of Abuja.

The UTME results

Oloyede disclosed that 1.94 million candidates registered and participated in the examination, which took place across 118 towns and over 700 centers nationwide.

The UTME, which commenced on April 19th and concluded on April 29th, saw a total of 80,810 candidates absent, leaving 1,904,189 candidates to sit for the exam within the six-day period.

“Out of the 1,842,464 released results, 0.4% scored above 300, while 24% achieved a score of 200 or above,” remarked Oloyede.

Additionally, he highlighted that 1,402,490 candidates, representing 76% of the total, scored below 200.

Despite the outstanding performance of some candidates, JAMB reiterated its decision not to publicly disclose the name of the highest-scoring participant.

More UTME data

A notable trend observed in the enrollment data was the higher number of female candidates compared to their male counterparts.

Oloyede revealed that 1,007,275 females, representing 50.6%, registered for the 2024 UTME, surpassing the 982,393 males, who constituted 49.4% of the total enrollment.

“This marks a significant milestone in female enrollment, with over one million girls registering for the examination. It’s the first time in a 2% increase compared to the previous year.

What you should know

For candidates eager to check their 2024 JAMB UTME results, the examination body provided simple steps.

“Candidates are advised to text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019 using the phone numbers they used to register. There is no need to visit any CBT center or cybercafé for result checking,” JAMB emphasized.

Candidates who receive messages with their result details upon texting will know they have a result available.