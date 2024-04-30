The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, officially unveiled the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

To check your UTME results, follow these simple steps

Retrieve Your Registered Phone Number: Use the phone number you provided during your JAMB registration. If you’re unsure, refer to your JAMB examination slip for confirmation. Text UTMERESULT to 55019/66019: Send a text message with the keyword “UTMERESULT” to either 55019 or 66019, using the registered phone number. Receive Result Notification: Candidates with available results will receive a message containing their result details.

What you need to know about the 2024 UTME

Registration and Participation: A total of 1.94 million candidates registered for the examination across 118 towns and over 700 centers nationwide. The examination commenced on April 19th, 2024, and concluded on April 29th, 2024. However, 80,810 candidates were absent, leaving 1,904,189 participants available.

Released Results: Out of the registered candidates, the results of 1,842,464 have been released. Notably, only 0.4% of candidates scored 300 and above, while 24% achieved scores of 200 and above. The majority, 76%, scored below 200.

Gender and Disability Representation: Female candidates accounted for 1,007,275 of the total enrolment, constituting 50.6%, while males constituted 49.4%. Furthermore, 3,164 candidates with disabilities participated in the examination, reflecting a notable 36.2% increase compared to the previous year.

With these steps, candidates can conveniently access their 2024 JAMB/UTME results without the need to visit any Computer Based Testing (CBT) centers or cybercafés.