Lagos says blue, red rail lines will be ready by December 2022

The Lagos State Government has revealed that the Lagos Blue and Red rail lines will be operational by December 2022.

This is as the state government expects the 2 lines to change the transport landscape of the state when fully operational, and part of the traffic management plan to actualize the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the General Manager of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, during a visit by the officials of the Office of Transformation, Creativity and innovation, (Office of Head of Service) on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Akinajo said that LAMATA was working assiduously to ensure the delivery of the rail lines to passenger operation by December 2022.

What the General Manager of LAMATA is saying

Mrs Akinajo, in her statement, said, “These two lines will change the transport landscape of Lagos when operational. We have a transport master plan which speaks to the vision of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation.

“We have six rail lines and one monorail, 14 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, over 20 water routes and we are sure that when all of these are properly harnessed, Lagos will join the league of cities with an efficient transport system.

“We have advertised four other rail lines for the private sector to invest. We are working on the private sector so they could bring in about 1,500 high capacity buses by 2022. We would be launching our First Mile Last Mile scheme very soon. We are working on the construction of two interchanges at Mile 2 and CMS. We want to ensure that Lagosians travel in comfort.”

The LAMATA boss explained that the vision of an intermodal integrated transport system was meant to create choices for Lagos commuters without stress to achieve their daily commute needs, and meet up their economic and social engagements.

Akinajo also disclosed that LAMATA had opened up 57 routes for operators which include the 2 main transport unions, the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

While noting that they were currently operating on the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor and other standard bus routes, she told the officials that LAMATA needed to increase its manpower as the transport networks unfolded, and an office complex to accommodate its staff.

What you should know