FG expects over N1 trillion private sector investments from road concession
The FG says it is expecting over N1 trillion investments for the development and maintenance of the various highways.
The Federal Government has revealed that it is expecting over N1 trillion investments from the private sector for the development and maintenance of the various highways earmarked for concessioning under the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).
This is as the expected funds from the private investors would reduce the financial burden of maintaining and rehabilitating the concessioned highway roads and free up funds for the Federal Government to meet other obligations.
According to a report by Punch, a document from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on how the HDMI would be of benefit to Nigeria stated that the huge funds expected from the private sector would help drive the initiative that would see to the concession of the highways.
It was gathered in Abuja on Wednesday that with the funds from private investors, the government would be free of the burden of maintaining and rehabilitating the identified roads.
What the HDMI document is saying
On benefits of the initiative, the HDMI document partly reads, “Huge injection of private sector investment into the economy with over N1tn expected for the development and maintenance of the 12 routes in the first phase.
“Government is free of the burden of maintaining and rehabilitating roads. Funds can be channelled to other developmental projects.”
The document states that the impact of such investment on the economy was huge as it would trigger many activities to stimulate the highway economy across the country.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on January 29, 2021, said it would receive the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
- The certificate was received on behalf of the federal government by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who confirmed that the government was set to commence the procurement process for highway concession.
- The 12 Federal Highways that were slated for concession in the pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
- Others are Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.
- The concession of the roads might also signify the return of toll gates as concessionaires would have to recoup their investments.
FG receives report of Technical Committee on PMS Pricing Framework
The FG and Organised Labour have received the report of the Technical Committee on PMS Pricing Framework.
The Federal Government has announced that it has received the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework alongside Organised Labour.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Wednesday, after a bipartite meeting in Abuja between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.
The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, stated that the meeting had been adjourned to 22 February 2021 when the FG would deliberate on the report.
“The Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished their work and sent in their report. We have received and adopted the report.
“Labour asked for some time to subject the report to their various organs. It is a technical report, so they need further elucidation from their technical and research teams,” Ngige said.
The Minister added the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff would be ready in a week’s time, citing that the report would be reviewed alongside that of Petroleum Pricing on 22 February.
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said Organised Labour unions need to implement a clear position that would benefit the masses.
“The whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only price stability but also affordability.
“Our pledge on the government side is that whatever decisions are reached, we will ensure that government honors its own part of the bargain so that we can maintain and sustain industrial harmony in our nation,” he added.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol. The Committee was expected to work assiduously to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.
Youth Investment Fund: FG disburses over N165 million to 239 beneficiaries
The FG has announced the successful disbursement of over N165 million worth of loans to 23 beneficiaries of the NYIF.
The Federal Government has announced that the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), has successfully implemented the disbursement of N165,700,000 worth of loans to 23 beneficiaries so far.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Wednesday, the FG said the exercise has received 3 million applications so far.
It said, “The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), being implemented by Ministry of Youth and Sport , has successfully completed its pilot disbursement of loans totaling N165,700,000 to 239 beneficiaries ahead of the processing of the over three million applications so far received.”
They added that the fund “is being implemented by Youth Ministry in partnership with the CBN and Ministry of Finance and is being disbursed through NIRSAL”
READ: N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG
What you should know
The Federal Government approved the establishment of the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) in July 2020. The government said it could reduce the increasing unemployment rate, which has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the country.
How to access loan
- Potential beneficiaries are expected to have a fundable business idea.
- Registered business
- Must be a citizen of Nigeria
- Present recognised means of identification and guarantors.
A minimum of N25 billion each year in the next 3 years, totaling N75 billion will be required to ring-fence the NYIF. For the remaining parts of 2020, N12.5 billion will be needed to kick start the NYIF.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the expansion of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).
Some other programmes in the scheme include; TRADERMONI, MARKETMONI, FARMERMONI, MSME Survival Fund, and N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).
ASUU: FG sets up Joint Committee to address SSANU/NASU payment issues
FG has set up a Joint Committee to address the concerns raised by SSANU and NASU over the payment of members.
The Nigerian Government has announced that it has set up a Joint Committee to investigate concerns related to the issues raised by the Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) overpayment anomalies.
The FG disclosed this in a statement after the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige led a meeting between the Federal Government and members of the Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU).
The Minister added that the Joint Committee would be made up of the unions and members of the government side, which would work in harmony to ensure that those anomalies in payment complaints by the unions were treated to the satisfaction of concerned parties.
“The government side responded to issues on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and what is being done to assist the University non-academic workers, who have had some complaints in that direction in terms of some of the allowances they said were chopped off by the IPPIS system,” Ngige said.
He added that the FG launched a bigger committee to formalise the allowances that had been granted to all the unions in the University system – academic and non-academic, citing the need for uniformity in the earned allowances in the University system.
“We just want to confirm that we are favorably disposed to dialogue and after discussing with our members, we will definitely come back and we will go on with the discussion” General Secretary, NASU, Peter Adeyemi said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions were threatening to continue with their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) recently approved by the Federal Government
- Nairametrics also reported that the FG said it processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30billion for the revitalization of the universities.