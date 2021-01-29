FG to partner private sector to boost sugar production and employment

The Federal Government said that its partnership with the private sector, in the area of Sugar production would promote competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the industry.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, at the inauguration of the Nigeria Sugar Institute Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of Kwara.

“The government, therefore, recognises the need to deepen its partnership with the private sector to drive access to skills’ development, research and development.

”This should be done in a manner that promotes competition, productivity, profitability and sustainability in the sugar industry,” he said.

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Institute (NSI), Dr. Latif Busari, said that the objectives of the institute would be to boost the development of Human resources required for the Nigerian Sugar industry.

“Objective of the NSI is also to conduct cutting edge research and development programmes that will underpin and serve as a catalyst in the development of the sugar industry.

”We also seek to tap into new technologies and innovative approaches as they emerge for the benefit of the industry; and to do all such other things as may be considered incidental or conducive to the overall development of the sugar industry,” he said.

