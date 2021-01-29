Corporate Press Releases
Before you switch from one PFA to another, read this
If you are considering switching your PFA, then you should read this to discover why Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers might be the best option for you.
The pension industry in Nigeria has evolved over the years and introduction of the Transfer Window, which allows pension contributors to switch from one pension fund administrator (PFA) to another has been the talk of the town since November 2020 when it was officially declared open by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
Recently, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers hosted an Instagram Live Session to educate contributors on what they need to know before switching PFAs and why they are the preferred choice in the pension industry.
Below are highlights from the Instagram Live Session which held on 23 December 2020.
What Should You Know Before You Switch?
- Switching from one PFA to another is completely FREE and OPTIONAL.
- Verify the sources of information before you switch. You can visit the National Pension Commission (PenCom) website for details on returns.
- Confirm that the funds of the PFA you are switching to are audited and that they have adopted the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).
- Your remittance and account balance are not affected when you switch.
- Anyone can switch their PFA to Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
- You can only initiate a transfer once a year; transfers are effected at the end of each quarter.
Why Should You Choose Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers As Your PFA
- Highest Number of Subscribers: Over 8 million people cannot be wrong.
- Their Heritage: A member of the over 150-year-old Standard Bank Group.
- Trust and Reliability: They have paid over N800 billion to more than 62,000 retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)
- Funds Performance: Their funds have returned over 370% since inception.
- Transparency: There are periodic statements sent to contributors and they have the chance to check their balance at any time through their website, USSD or the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App.
What Do You Enjoy When You Switch To Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers?
- Immediate access to end-to-end financial solutions.
- Peace of mind knowing that your pension is safe, regardless of where you are.
- Access to relevant information plus ease of performing transactions.
- Long-term sustainable returns on your assets to ensure that you retire well.
- Access to their Loyalty programme where you enjoy discounts when you shop with any of their partner vendors.
At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, operational excellence drives service delivery as their standards of operation give no room for poor investment decisions. Therefore, you can be assured that your pension is not just in safe hands but in the hands that are keen to help you to “RetireWell”.
To switch now, click here. You may also call 01 271 6000 or send an email to [email protected]. For more information, visit stanbicibtcpension.com.
Corporate Press Releases
NSE, IFC to host CEO Roundtable on Gender Equality
NSE partner IFC to promote gender equality among listed companies.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will host a workshop to promote gender equality among listed companies on Tuesday, 2 February 2021.
The virtual event will bring together Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and C-Suite Executives of NSE 30 Index Companies to a roundtable discussion to highlight outcomes of a recently conducted survey, “Gender Implications of COVID-19 on Private Sector Companies” under the Nigeria2Equal Programme.
In addition to the roundtable discussion to be facilitated by the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, the event will also feature a keynote address from His Highness Mohammad Sanusi II, United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate; a presentation from the Country Director, IFC Nigeria, Ms. Eme Essien Lore; and a fireside chat with two of the participating CEOs on what the private sector can do to promote gender equality.
The discussions will culminate in the introduction of the Nigeria2Equal Peer Learning Platform and seek corporate Nigeria’s buy in to the project.
It would be recalled that the strategic partnership between the NSE and IFC on the Nigeria2Equal Initiative was announced on Friday, 6 March 2020 at the 2020 International Women’s Day symposium hosted by the NSE.
The Initiative was kicked off with an inaugural seminar on Monday, 25 May 2020 themed, Gender Implications of COVID-19: Supporting Women as Employees in the New Normal.
This was followed by a second webinar held on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 with themed, Supporting SMEs and Women-Owned Businesses in Corporate Value Chains.
Corporate Press Releases
Otunba Subomi Balogun officially hands over Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre to UI and UCH
Otunba Olasubomi Balogun has formally handed over his Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre to the University of Ibadan and the UCH.
The Founder of FCMB Group and notable philanthropist, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun (CON), has formally handed over his Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre (OTNPC), located at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to the management of the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital (UCH). The gesture is part of his conscious efforts towards ensuring that Nigerians, especially children, have access to world-class healthcare facilities and specialised treatment services. The cost of the hospital is estimated at over N5 billion.
The transfer of the hospital to UI and UCH was preceded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which clearly states how the Centre is to be managed by the parties, on October 1, 2020, in Lagos.
The formal hand over ceremony, which took place on January 19, 2021, in the premises of the hospital, was attended by the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group and Board Chairman, Otunba Tunwase Foundation, Mr. Ladi Balogun; the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo; the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Ekanola, (who was unavoidably absent), was represented by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Yinka Omigbodun; the Management of University College Hospital, led by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo; the Interim Transition Management Committee of OTNPC led by the Chairman, Dr. Adeyinka Hassan, as well as other eminent personalities.
In his address, the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group, Mr. Ladi Balogun, who represented the Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, gave an insight to what inspired the business mogul to take up the extraordinary philanthropic project almost 11 years ago.
He recalled that “the inspiration by Otunba Olasubomi Balogun to build this great establishment started when he took over the children’s hospital at the UCH Ibadan, where he was exposed to the true plight of sick children and the high demand for world-class facilities to cater for their needs in a sustainable manner. An interaction with the then Minister of Health, late Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, further propelled Otunba Balogun to do more in terms of the provision of world-class medical facilities. The exposure and interaction later became the brainchild of this N5 billion establishment, credited as a prototype of the Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, United Kimgdom.”
Speaking on the Banking icon’s decision to hand over the control and management of the Centre to UI and UCH, Mr. Balogun disclosed that, “at the end of its construction, some institutions requested to manage the hospital, but Otunba Balogun strongly believes that the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital are in a better position to do that effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees.”
He further explained that “following the signing of the MoU last year by all the concerned parties, the resolution is that while the University College Hospital has been mandated to provide clinical services, the University of Ibadan will engage in research and other academic works, while students from UI would also be involved as part of the training”.
Appreciating the gesture, the Chief Medical Director, UCH Ibadan, Professor Otegbayo, said that it is an indisputable fact that the health and welfare of society are critical to the development of any community.
According to him, “We at the UCH are grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the well-being of residents in Ijebu community, Ogun State and Nigeria at large. We promise that as soon as all the legal nuances are sorted out, we shall fully move in and continue with what UCH is known for; unequalled provision of health care services, research and training.”
Commenting further on Otunba Balogun’s continuous generosity, he stressed that, “the UCH is not just witnessing the generosity and benevolence of Otunba Balogun now. Many years ago, he endowed the Otunba Tunwase Children Emergency Ward in UCH and he has been funding the Ward since then. A lot of children have been saved there, while training and research in Paediatrics have been going on unhindered.”
In her remarks, the Provost, College of Medicine, Professor Omigbodun, expressed delight at the official hand over of the hospital to both the university and UCH. She lauded Otunba Balogun for handing over the management of the hospital to the institutions.
According to her, “We are extremely grateful to Otunba Subomi Balogun for this generous contribution to the medical sector. This Centre would certainly contribute immensely to the training and research activities carried out by our academics. It is our hope that other Nigerians who have achieved greatness in their various fields would emulate him.”
Otunba Subomi Balogun is a well-known statesman, entrepreneur and philanthropist with several charitable projects and programmes for the people of his hometown of Ijebu-Ode, as well as many other parts of Nigeria. His philanthropy ranges from the provision of this world-class medical facility to education, capacity building, youth empowerment and other socio-economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing the development of humanity and society in general.
Corporate Press Releases
FITC wins BIZZ, IBX Global Awards for Business Excellence, Strategic Leadership
FITC was announced the winner of the two global awards in an elaborate virtual ceremony held in Doha, Qatar and Houston Texas respectively.
FITC, the world-class, innovation-led, technology-driven, knowledge and professional services institute has emerged winner of the 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Awards) and the Strategy, Change, and Transformation Award (The IBX Awards).
FITC, which provides cutting edge Learning, Advisory and Research Services to organizations within the Financial Services and other sectors, was announced winner of the two global awards in an elaborate virtual ceremony held in Doha, Qatar and Houston Texas respectively.
The Nigeria’s premier knowledge institute, FITC, won the Gold category in The BIZZ awards and Silver category in Strategy, Change and Transformation in the International Business Excellence, IBX Awards in recognition of its phenomenal initiatives that have led to innovative and exceptional transformation within the organization.
Also presented with an award was the Managing Director and CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, who won the IBX 2020 Award for “Inspirational Leader”. The award was in recognition of the innovative, dynamic and game changing work at FITC in 2020 at the height of the global pandemic resulting in the extraordinary organization wide transformation at FITC and positive impact on the Nigerian financial services sector, FITC’s primary focus area.
Other IBX 2020 Award winners include Microsoft and Virgin Mobile.
The International Business Excellence (IBX) Awards is part of a global business movement, giving organizations the chance to meet and compete with others from all over the world. Over the last twelve years, IBX Awards have been leading the way in recognising inspirational business practices, holding over 100 events and hosting more than 2000 companies.
Organized by Awards International, the IBX Awards recognises long-term sustainable profitability achieved through the practice of excellence, which occurs across a broad range of disciplines and defines the modern business agenda.
The BIZZ Awards gathers and recognizes leading businesses from different regions that contribute to the daily growth of their local economy and the world economy. THE BIZZ was created by World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), to offer to the global business community a range of benefits that further their development.
WORLDCOB was founded in 2004 in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America. Its primary mission is to promote business development worldwide, recognizing and boosting the growth of leading businesses and businesspeople in every country through the special tools and services that it offers its members. The organization has approximately 3,500 members representing over 130 countries.
Considered to be the most important business excellence award in the world, The BIZZ Awards is organized and given out to the most outstanding companies and businesspeople in each participating country. The award which targets small, medium and large enterprises was created to recognize businesses with practices worthy of recognition who end up being examples for other businesses to follow in their communities and internationally.
Speaking on the awards, Malize, said the organization would keep going beyond the ordinary in its effort to delivering innovative knowledge solutions to its clients in the Financial Services and other sectors.
“For 40 years, FITC has been an innovator, enabling people and organizations to excel and it was in line with our vision to build a world class innovation-led and technology-driven organization that we defined our six success pillars which are programmes, process, platforms, people, positioning and performance.
“We took deliberate and strategic steps by making significant changes across these key drivers of the positive transformation experienced today by our stakeholders, and which has also culminated to these awards and recognitions being given to our organization today. We are extremely delighted by these awards and we remain committed to helping our clients in the Financial Services and other sectors navigate and advance their careers, while building on our member firms’ successes through our clear vision, strong corporate values, and our culture of excellence,” Malize said.
Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector, FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.
Over the years, FITC has demonstrated delivery of best-in-class services using a large pool of multidisciplinary and versatile professionals, who provide business support to its numerous clients within the public and private sectors, most notably within the financial services sectors and public sector of Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.