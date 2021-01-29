Corporate Press Releases
Ecobank Nigeria has Stable Outlook, Quality Management – Fitch Rating
Fitch Ratings has assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited (ENG) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-‘ and National Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB (nga)’. The report, released Thursday, noted that Ecobank Nigeria IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR).
The VR reflects the constraint of Nigeria’s challenging operating environment and modest core capital buffers amongst others. This is balanced by company profile strengths as well as a solid funding profile and good foreign-currency liquidity, which is enhanced by prudent liquidity management by the Ecobank group.
According to Fitch, “the Stable Outlook on ENG’s Long-Term IDR reflects our view that the bank has sufficient headroom at its current rating to absorb moderate shocks from sustained downside risks to the operating environment, the heightened level of risk in doing banking business in Nigeria and the ensuing risks to its financial performance (particularly asset quality) over the next 12-18 months. The Stable Outlook also reflects our expectations that capitalisation will remain resilient over this period with the bank maintaining adequate buffers over the minimum regulatory requirements.”
Fitch Rating reported that the VR benefits from ENG’s company profile strengths of being part of the leading pan-African Ecobank group. ENG is a 100% owned subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI; B-/Stable). ETI is a regional bank holding company with fully-fledged banking subsidiaries in 33 African countries (collectively the group). The group also has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, Beijing, London, and Dubai. The group’s operations are highly integrated, with all entities connected to a common operating platform and risk management framework, and common branding.
ENG is a material subsidiary for ETI, and its largest single entity, contributing to 23% of group assets at end-9M20. ETI continues to implement a turnaround strategy at Ecobank Nigeria, having deleveraged and de-risked the bank in recent years, although it returned to growth in 2020 and plans above-sector-average loan growth in the medium term. Fitch noted that ENG’s management quality is a relative strength, with ETI appointing experienced bankers to Ecobank Nigeria’s senior team.
“ENG has a solid funding profile, with low-cost current and savings accounts reaching 58% of total deposits at end-9M20 helping the bank to reduce its cost of funding. It has achieved good deposit growth through the expansion of digital channels and its financial inclusion initiatives. Retail and SME deposits to account for 58% of total customer deposits at end-9M20, which results in reasonable deposit concentration, with the top 20 customer deposits representing 29% of the total,” the report stated.
Fitch Ratings also views ENG’s liquidity management as prudent with contingency plans in place. Local-currency liquidity is underpinned by a high share of liquid assets (cash, interbank placements and sovereign securities) representing more than 50% of total assets at end-9M20. ENG’s foreign-currency funding benefits from sizeable interbank deposits, which represented about 15% of total funding at end-9M20. More than half of these deposits (about USD400 million) came from ETI’s affiliates at end-9M20. This reflects the group’s well-established inter-affiliate short-term deposit placement programme (IAP), amounting to USD650 million at end-1H20, which provides ENG with a significant competitive advantage compared with most other Nigerian banks, as ENG is able to rely on IAP funding when foreign-currency liquidity conditions temporarily tighten in Nigeria.
Before you switch from one PFA to another, read this
If you are considering switching your PFA, then you should read this to discover why Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers might be the best option for you.
The pension industry in Nigeria has evolved over the years and introduction of the Transfer Window, which allows pension contributors to switch from one pension fund administrator (PFA) to another has been the talk of the town since November 2020 when it was officially declared open by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
Recently, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers hosted an Instagram Live Session to educate contributors on what they need to know before switching PFAs and why they are the preferred choice in the pension industry.
Below are highlights from the Instagram Live Session which held on 23 December 2020.
What Should You Know Before You Switch?
- Switching from one PFA to another is completely FREE and OPTIONAL.
- Verify the sources of information before you switch. You can visit the National Pension Commission (PenCom) website for details on returns.
- Confirm that the funds of the PFA you are switching to are audited and that they have adopted the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS).
- Your remittance and account balance are not affected when you switch.
- Anyone can switch their PFA to Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
- You can only initiate a transfer once a year; transfers are effected at the end of each quarter.
Why Should You Choose Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers As Your PFA
- Highest Number of Subscribers: Over 8 million people cannot be wrong.
- Their Heritage: A member of the over 150-year-old Standard Bank Group.
- Trust and Reliability: They have paid over N800 billion to more than 62,000 retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS)
- Funds Performance: Their funds have returned over 370% since inception.
- Transparency: There are periodic statements sent to contributors and they have the chance to check their balance at any time through their website, USSD or the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App.
What Do You Enjoy When You Switch To Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers?
- Immediate access to end-to-end financial solutions.
- Peace of mind knowing that your pension is safe, regardless of where you are.
- Access to relevant information plus ease of performing transactions.
- Long-term sustainable returns on your assets to ensure that you retire well.
- Access to their Loyalty programme where you enjoy discounts when you shop with any of their partner vendors.
At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, operational excellence drives service delivery as their standards of operation give no room for poor investment decisions. Therefore, you can be assured that your pension is not just in safe hands but in the hands that are keen to help you to “RetireWell”.
To switch now, click here. You may also call 01 271 6000 or send an email to [email protected]. For more information, visit stanbicibtcpension.com.
NSE, IFC to host CEO Roundtable on Gender Equality
NSE partner IFC to promote gender equality among listed companies.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will host a workshop to promote gender equality among listed companies on Tuesday, 2 February 2021.
The virtual event will bring together Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and C-Suite Executives of NSE 30 Index Companies to a roundtable discussion to highlight outcomes of a recently conducted survey, “Gender Implications of COVID-19 on Private Sector Companies” under the Nigeria2Equal Programme.
In addition to the roundtable discussion to be facilitated by the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, the event will also feature a keynote address from His Highness Mohammad Sanusi II, United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate; a presentation from the Country Director, IFC Nigeria, Ms. Eme Essien Lore; and a fireside chat with two of the participating CEOs on what the private sector can do to promote gender equality.
The discussions will culminate in the introduction of the Nigeria2Equal Peer Learning Platform and seek corporate Nigeria’s buy in to the project.
It would be recalled that the strategic partnership between the NSE and IFC on the Nigeria2Equal Initiative was announced on Friday, 6 March 2020 at the 2020 International Women’s Day symposium hosted by the NSE.
The Initiative was kicked off with an inaugural seminar on Monday, 25 May 2020 themed, Gender Implications of COVID-19: Supporting Women as Employees in the New Normal.
This was followed by a second webinar held on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 with themed, Supporting SMEs and Women-Owned Businesses in Corporate Value Chains.
Otunba Subomi Balogun officially hands over Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre to UI and UCH
Otunba Olasubomi Balogun has formally handed over his Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre to the University of Ibadan and the UCH.
The Founder of FCMB Group and notable philanthropist, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun (CON), has formally handed over his Otunba Tunwase National Paediatrics Centre (OTNPC), located at Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to the management of the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital (UCH). The gesture is part of his conscious efforts towards ensuring that Nigerians, especially children, have access to world-class healthcare facilities and specialised treatment services. The cost of the hospital is estimated at over N5 billion.
The transfer of the hospital to UI and UCH was preceded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which clearly states how the Centre is to be managed by the parties, on October 1, 2020, in Lagos.
The formal hand over ceremony, which took place on January 19, 2021, in the premises of the hospital, was attended by the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group and Board Chairman, Otunba Tunwase Foundation, Mr. Ladi Balogun; the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo; the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Ekanola, (who was unavoidably absent), was represented by the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Yinka Omigbodun; the Management of University College Hospital, led by its Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo; the Interim Transition Management Committee of OTNPC led by the Chairman, Dr. Adeyinka Hassan, as well as other eminent personalities.
In his address, the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group, Mr. Ladi Balogun, who represented the Founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, gave an insight to what inspired the business mogul to take up the extraordinary philanthropic project almost 11 years ago.
He recalled that “the inspiration by Otunba Olasubomi Balogun to build this great establishment started when he took over the children’s hospital at the UCH Ibadan, where he was exposed to the true plight of sick children and the high demand for world-class facilities to cater for their needs in a sustainable manner. An interaction with the then Minister of Health, late Professor Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, further propelled Otunba Balogun to do more in terms of the provision of world-class medical facilities. The exposure and interaction later became the brainchild of this N5 billion establishment, credited as a prototype of the Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, United Kimgdom.”
Speaking on the Banking icon’s decision to hand over the control and management of the Centre to UI and UCH, Mr. Balogun disclosed that, “at the end of its construction, some institutions requested to manage the hospital, but Otunba Balogun strongly believes that the University of Ibadan and University College Hospital are in a better position to do that effectively and further raise its status, considering their respective pedigrees.”
He further explained that “following the signing of the MoU last year by all the concerned parties, the resolution is that while the University College Hospital has been mandated to provide clinical services, the University of Ibadan will engage in research and other academic works, while students from UI would also be involved as part of the training”.
Appreciating the gesture, the Chief Medical Director, UCH Ibadan, Professor Otegbayo, said that it is an indisputable fact that the health and welfare of society are critical to the development of any community.
According to him, “We at the UCH are grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the well-being of residents in Ijebu community, Ogun State and Nigeria at large. We promise that as soon as all the legal nuances are sorted out, we shall fully move in and continue with what UCH is known for; unequalled provision of health care services, research and training.”
Commenting further on Otunba Balogun’s continuous generosity, he stressed that, “the UCH is not just witnessing the generosity and benevolence of Otunba Balogun now. Many years ago, he endowed the Otunba Tunwase Children Emergency Ward in UCH and he has been funding the Ward since then. A lot of children have been saved there, while training and research in Paediatrics have been going on unhindered.”
In her remarks, the Provost, College of Medicine, Professor Omigbodun, expressed delight at the official hand over of the hospital to both the university and UCH. She lauded Otunba Balogun for handing over the management of the hospital to the institutions.
According to her, “We are extremely grateful to Otunba Subomi Balogun for this generous contribution to the medical sector. This Centre would certainly contribute immensely to the training and research activities carried out by our academics. It is our hope that other Nigerians who have achieved greatness in their various fields would emulate him.”
Otunba Subomi Balogun is a well-known statesman, entrepreneur and philanthropist with several charitable projects and programmes for the people of his hometown of Ijebu-Ode, as well as many other parts of Nigeria. His philanthropy ranges from the provision of this world-class medical facility to education, capacity building, youth empowerment and other socio-economic initiatives, aimed at enhancing the development of humanity and society in general.