Lagos closes Yaba Overpass for 3 weeks for Red Line Rail soil testing

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will temporarily close the Yaba Overpass for a period of 3 weeks with effect from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

The road closure is in continuation of the Multimodal Master Plan in the transportation sector in Lagos State.

While making the disclosure through a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the lane closure is necessary to commence soil testing along Muritala Mohammed Way, Ojuelegba Road, and Tejuosho.

He pointed out that this is part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualise the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Phase 1, from Oyingbo to Agbado.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised motorists to utilise the main carriageway during the temporary closure, assuring that the State Traffic Management personnel will be available to direct traffic for minimal inconvenience to road users.

Oladeinde also implored residents of the State, especially motorists plying the corridor, to cooperate and support the State Government in its efforts to bring about lasting solutions to the transportation challenges across the Lagos metropolis.

What you should know

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit is an urban rail system being developed and under construction in Lagos. The system is being managed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

The railway equipment including electric power, signaling, rolling stock, and fare collection equipment will be provided by the private sector under a Concession Contract. LAMATA is responsible for policy direction, regulation, and infrastructure for the network.

The first two lines of the urban light rail project are estimated to cost $1.4bn. The Red line will be 30km long and will run between Marina and Agbado. The Blue line will be 27km long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.

The Blue line will cost $1.2bn and is being funded entirely by the Lagos State Government.

The 30km-long Red line will use the existing Nigeria Railway Corporation corridor, constructed through a concession arrangement. The construction of the line will commence in 2021.

The Red line begins as a double line at Marina and runs through Ebute Ero ending at Iddo. It then runs northwards via a reverse curve to reach Ebute Metta. The line goes straight to Yaba, Mushin and Oshodi before reaching Ikeja.

At the Ikeja station, the Red line is linked to the line from the international and domestic airport terminal. From Ikeja, a single line will run to the airport terminals. The Red line moves as a double line further northwards from Ikeja to pass through Agege, Iju and finally reaches Agbado.