The Lagos State Government has launched the Lagos Identity Project, a digital house-numbering system designed to enhance property identification, service delivery, and urban planning across the state.

The initiative, unveiled on Tuesday in Alausa, was introduced by Dr. Olajide Babajide, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Enterprise Geographic Information System (e-GIS).

According to him, the project will address long-standing issues such as tax evasion, untraceable addresses, and slow emergency response times.

“This project is about providing Lagosians with the world-class services they truly deserve. We’ve had issues ranging from tax evasion to untraceable addresses. This new digital system is the solution,” Babajide said.

QR-coded address plates to power smart city vision

The new system features digital address plates embedded with QR codes and local government-specific colour codes. Scanning the QR code grants access to critical property data, improving emergency response, postal delivery, and urban planning accuracy.

Babajide explained that the system would also help curb rental fraud and improve location tracking in densely populated communities.

He linked the project to Lagos’ broader smart city agenda and recalled past tech milestones, such as the state’s data centre built under President Bola Tinubu’s governorship—initiatives that earned Lagos global recognition from institutions like the World Bank.

The Lagos Identity Project is being piloted in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area and is expected to expand across all 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LGs and LCDAs) once the pilot proves successful.

The project is being implemented by trained youths under the Ibile programme, ensuring both community participation and data accuracy. It was developed in partnership with Interspatial, which conducted two years of aerial mapping to support the initiative.

“This isn’t just a project; it’s a legacy that aligns with international benchmarks,” Babajide said, noting that the system meets global civic identification and data protection standards.

Public-private collaboration drives execution

A technical partner and co-sponsor of the initiative, Yinka Adesiyan, highlighted the system’s security, transparency, and efficiency benefits.

“This project goes beyond house numbers. It makes Lagos safer, smarter, and more transparent,” Adesiyan said.

“Emergency responders, utility workers, and even residents will be able to navigate the city more effectively,” he added.

Adesiyan also revealed that the address plates incorporate Know Your Customer (KYC) elements, further supporting urban planning and security.

Babajide praised the Lagos State Government for fully funding the project, emphasizing that the financial commitment demonstrates a serious intent to modernize governance and service delivery.