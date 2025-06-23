The Lagos State Government has shut down an illegal abattoir operating inside a residential building at No. 12 Alfred Williams Street, Iju Station, after receiving a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

The facility, reportedly established after the closure of the Oko Oba Abattoir, was sealed, and the suspect was taken into custody by the state’s enforcement team.

The action was announced on Monday by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X account.

Wahab said the homeowner had unlawfully converted the property into an abattoir, exposing residents to serious health and environmental risks through unhygienic practices.

“Following reports from a concerned citizen, our enforcement team has taken immediate action at No. 12, Alfred Williams Street in Iju Station. The property owner had illegally converted his residence into an abattoir following the closure of Oko Oba Abattoir, endangering the entire neighborhood through unhygienic practices and profiting from this reckless operation. The suspect is now in custody, and the premises have been sealed,” Wahab post stated.

The commissioner further commended residents for their vigilance and urged the public to continue reporting illegal activities through the appropriate channels to help safeguard public health and maintain order.

What you should know

The Oko Oba Abattoir was shut indefinitely last week due to widespread environmental violations and poor sanitary conditions. An unscheduled inspection revealed disturbing infractions, including individuals sleeping in livestock pens and the indiscriminate discharge of animal waste into public drains.

Following the closure, the Lagos State Government began demolishing illegal structures within the abattoir complex, particularly those built along drainage setbacks, to improve sanitation and flood management. Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) carried out the demolition exercise.

In recent months, the government has intensified enforcement across markets, abattoirs, and other public facilities that fail to meet environmental and safety standards. These efforts, officials say, are part of a broader push to ensure cleaner and safer public spaces, not merely punitive measures.

Earlier in June, plans were announced to reinstate the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Lagos. The initiative, previously suspended, is expected to encourage community participation in keeping the city clean and discourage indiscriminate waste disposal.

The state has also introduced stricter penalties for illegal dumping and littering. Offenders now risk fines of up to N250,000 or a jail term of up to three months. Repeat violators could face stiffer consequences, especially for dumping waste in drains, road medians, or setbacks—actions that contribute to flooding and pose serious public health hazards.