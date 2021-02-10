Corporate deals
Nigeria’s IROKO to file for IPO on London Stock Exchange
IROKO is eyeing a move to go public on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market in 2022.
Nigerian-based media company, IROKO plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market in 2022.
Founded in 2011 by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, Iroko is one of Africa’s first mainstream online movie streaming websites, and it has the world’s largest online catalog of Nollywood films.
According to TheAfricaReport, the media company will raise between $20 million and $30 million valuing the company at $80 million to $100 million. Discussions with brokers will start in the coming weeks. Njoku holds a stake of 18% in the debt-free company.
In 2020, Irokotv planned to increase its average revenue per user in Africa from $7-8 to $20-25. It seemed the company was set to achieve that until the pandemic came. Consumer spending in Nigeria and other African markets reduced and subscriptions dropped by 70% but international subscribers grew by 200% during the lockdown hitting a $25-30 ARPU range.
Jason Njoku told TechCrunch that, “The costs of pursuing Africa growth is what was really resized dramatically. We were so focused on defending Africa and basically ended up doing nothing. Zero marketing or anything to drive that.
“We pulled back to focus on where our economics actually makes sense. Our international business organically grew double-digit in 2020 and we expect it to continue this way for the foreseeable future.”
Why London Stock Exchange?
- IROKO makes 80% of its revenue outside Africa and listing on a foreign exchange will help consolidate its efforts. According to Njoku, the Nigerian Stock Exchange or other local exchanges do not have a history of listing early-stage tech companies; therefore, the London Stock Exchange makes more sense in the short term.
- The company is focusing more on international subscribers primarily in the U.S and the U.K where it has been able to execute a 150% price increase from $25 per year to $60 per year without any negative impact.
- The company is seeking a market cap of about $100 million, which is small for the primary market. This is why it is choosing to list on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the LSE. A sub-market of the LSE, the AIM is built specifically for small-cap companies.
IROKO secured around $30 million in total during its Series E funding in January 2016 and it plans to raise less or a similar amount when going public in 2022
The only company to have gone public from Nigeria is Jumia. Interswitch, a payment processing company valued at $1 billion is also planning to go public in the next 2 years.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Total Nigeria Plc issues Commercial Paper worth N30 billion
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted Commercial Paper N30 billion.
Total Nigeria Plc has issued and quoted a N15 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper under its N30 Commercial Paper programme registered with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited in December 2020.
This is contained in a disclosure signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, and available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The issue is Total Nigeria Plc’s debut issuance in the Nigerian capital market.
READ: Nigeria spends N29 trillion on recurrent (non-debt) expenditure in last 10 years
What they are saying
Commenting on the issue, Mr. Imrane Barry, Managing Director of Total Nigeria Plc, submitted that:
“The Programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets while reducing its overall funding costs.”
READ: Total Nigeria Plc Has Finally Crossed A Major Barrier
What you should know
- Commercial Paper is a type of unsecured, short-term debt instrument, issued by corporations to meet its short-term liabilities. It is unsecured because it is usually not backed by any form of collateral.
- Commercial Papers are usually targeted at institutional investors, such as Pension Fund Administrators and non-pension asset managers.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Nigeria’s Cowrywise raises $3m pre-series A funding
Nigerian fintech startup, Cowrywise has raised $3m in pre-series A funding.
Nigerian fintech startup Cowrywise has raised $3m pre-series A funding.
This funding round was led by Washington DC-based Quona Capital, with participation from Sahil Lavingia, Tsadik Foundation, and a syndicate of local and diaspora based Nigerian angels.
Founded by Razaq Ahmed and Edward Popoola in 2017, Cowrywise gives Nigerian’s access to a range of goal-oriented savings and investment products.
The Quona led investment brings Cowrywise’s total funding amount to $3.3 million since its 2017 launch.
The company first introduced savings on its platform, followed by mutual funds and they currently have 19 different mutual funds and at least 20% of the total mutual funds in the country are listed on its platform.
According to Ahmed, while Nigerian’s millennials may have high digital connection levels, they lack access to high-quality savings and investment products. Which is what Cowrywise is offering.
The startup has more than 220,000 users currently. According to the Techcrunch, there are only half a million Nigerians actively investing in mutual funds. When compared to the total number of active bank accounts in the country of more than 40 million, it is obvious Cowrywise still has room to grow in the $3 billion markets.
This new funding will be used to increase its customer base and also expand its product offerings, support more fund managers in Nigeria, and build its investment management structure.
What you should know
- Cowrywise, an app that helps you easily plan, save, and invest online with the strongest interest rates and investment returns is the first Nigerian startup to be backed by Quona Capital.
- In June 2018, Cowrywise closed an Angel round of $50,000 led by Microtraction. In August 2018, it raised a $120,000 seed round from Y Combinator and another seed round from Kairos by December of the same year.
- It received undisclosed funding from K-50 Ventures in April 2019, before receiving an $80,000 grant from UK-DFID backed accelerator, Catalyst Fund. A first for a Nigerian startup.
- In February 2020, Quona Capital led the $14 million series A round for Kenyan eCommerce Startup, Sokowatch.
- The company has also significantly invested in South African startups like Lulalend, Yoco, ZOONA, and ALLLIFE.
Corporate deals
DEAL: ClubHouse raises new Series B funding
The trending social audio app, Clubhouse has commenced another round of funding at a roughly $1 billion valuation.
Clubhouse has confirmed that it has raised a new Series B funding round at a $1 billion valuation led by Andrew Chen at a16z.
The invitation-only audio-chat social networking app that’s still in private beta and lets you create rooms where you can talk for hours on end, has been exciting users since it became very popular in the last few months.
Eight months ago, the app, raised $12 million in a Series A round which valued the company at $100 million. Today, investors are trying to buy shares from the company’s existing shareholders at an implied value of $1 billion.
Launched in 2020, the app has grown from a small handful of beta testers into a diverse and growing network of over two million people ranging from—musicians, scientists, creators, athletes, comedians, parents, entrepreneurs, stock traders, non-profit leaders, authors, artists, real estate agents, sports fans and more. They come to Clubhouse to talk, learn, laugh, be entertained, meet, and connect.
According to the startups’ blog post “It’s always been important to us to have investors who care deeply about diversity, and who will work hard to help us make Clubhouse a welcoming and inclusive community. We now have over 180 investors in Clubhouse—large and small, spanning many different races, genders, and areas of expertise, and including many members of our early community”.
Why the funding matters
- This new funding will be used to release the android version of the app since it is only available to IOS users while also investing in technology and infrastructure to keep the servers up.
- The app will also introduce creator monetization to help creators on the platform who host conversations for others to get paid, in form of subscriptions, tipping, or ticket sales. Adding ways for users to pay other users provides an opportunity for Clubhouse to retain its users. There will also be a Creator Grant Program’ being set up by Clubhouse, which will be used to “support emerging Clubhouse creators”
- The startup also plans to invest in advanced tools to detect and prevent abuse, and also increase the features and training resources available to moderators.
- The platform will also see changes in its discovery feature to help people discover new rooms and clubs tailored to their interests.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]