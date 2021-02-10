Business
Daystar plans to raise $100m for West African solar projects
Daystar Power is set to raise about $100m within the next three years to expand solar energy projects in West Africa.
Daystar Power, a West Africa hybrid solar power solutions provider, intends to raise about $100 million within the next three years to satisfy existing client demand.
The funding which will mostly be by debt would be sought in $20 million in each fundraising round.
This disclosure was made by Olaedo Osoka, Daystar’s CEO for Ghana, according to the news report by The Africa Report.
According to Osoka,
- “The market size and funding gap is huge, and our role in bridging this gap will involve us continuously raising funds.
- “The cost of power in West Africa has curtailed the growth of competitive businesses and industries. Daystar’s solution is to reduce typical power costs by up to 30%. Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the need for reliable and affordable electricity.
- “Indications into 2021 show an increased demand for our services. Our expectation is to grow exponentially this year.
- “Governments are making headway in creating policies to encourage the transition to solar energy. Still, there is a considerable amount of work to be done from a policy perspective to build the industry.
- “We hope to see a more consistent and cohesive approach in policymaking as well as execution of policies to support solar power growth.”
What you should know
- Daystar was founded in 2017 by Sunray Ventures and is quite active in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, with a representative office in Côte d’Ivoire.
- A core investor team led by Danish development finance institution, The Investment Fund for Developing Countries raised the sum of $38m for Daystar, in January 2021.
- The funds raised are being used to expand and execute critical operations in Ghana, Senegal and Togo
- Daystar Power’s clients pay a flat monthly fee or a variable tariff per kilowatt-hour to outsource the management of their power systems.
- Services include power audit and assessment of energy needs, proposal of a solution, installation, operation and maintenance.
- Customers do not incur capital expenditure or pay up-front costs.
Lagos closes Yaba Overpass for 3 weeks for Red Line Rail soil testing
The Yaba Overpass will be closed by the Lagos Government for a period of 3 weeks to allow for Red Line Rail soil testing.
The Lagos State Government has announced that it will temporarily close the Yaba Overpass for a period of 3 weeks with effect from Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
The road closure is in continuation of the Multimodal Master Plan in the transportation sector in Lagos State.
While making the disclosure through a statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the lane closure is necessary to commence soil testing along Muritala Mohammed Way, Ojuelegba Road, and Tejuosho.
He pointed out that this is part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualise the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Phase 1, from Oyingbo to Agbado.
The Commissioner, therefore, advised motorists to utilise the main carriageway during the temporary closure, assuring that the State Traffic Management personnel will be available to direct traffic for minimal inconvenience to road users.
Oladeinde also implored residents of the State, especially motorists plying the corridor, to cooperate and support the State Government in its efforts to bring about lasting solutions to the transportation challenges across the Lagos metropolis.
What you should know
- The Lagos Rail Mass Transit is an urban rail system being developed and under construction in Lagos. The system is being managed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).
- The railway equipment including electric power, signaling, rolling stock, and fare collection equipment will be provided by the private sector under a Concession Contract. LAMATA is responsible for policy direction, regulation, and infrastructure for the network.
- The first two lines of the urban light rail project are estimated to cost $1.4bn. The Red line will be 30km long and will run between Marina and Agbado. The Blue line will be 27km long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.
- The Blue line will cost $1.2bn and is being funded entirely by the Lagos State Government.
- The 30km-long Red line will use the existing Nigeria Railway Corporation corridor, constructed through a concession arrangement. The construction of the line will commence in 2021.
- The Red line begins as a double line at Marina and runs through Ebute Ero ending at Iddo. It then runs northwards via a reverse curve to reach Ebute Metta. The line goes straight to Yaba, Mushin and Oshodi before reaching Ikeja.
- At the Ikeja station, the Red line is linked to the line from the international and domestic airport terminal. From Ikeja, a single line will run to the airport terminals. The Red line moves as a double line further northwards from Ikeja to pass through Agege, Iju and finally reaches Agbado.
In continuation of the Multimodal Master Plan in the transportation sector, the Yaba Overpass will be closed temporarily for three weeks from Tuesday 9th to Tuesday, 23rd February, 2021.
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) February 9, 2021
NNPC calls for stakeholders’ support over slashing operation cost
NNPC called on stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support in reducing operations costs.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has called on stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to support in reducing operations costs to achieve the $10 or less per barrel production cost target.
This was disclosed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obaterui in a statement seen by Nairametrics when shared via the corporation’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Obateru stated that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, made the call, Tuesday at the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Programme (NUCOP), which was held in Abuja.
He explained that the current reality dictated by the global energy transition and demand erosion occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic has made cost optimization imperative.
He said, “It is in our informed interest to optimize our cost of production. The realities of energy transition and investor choices are very much clear to us. There is nowhere in this world where a less cost-efficient operator can survive today.”
The NNPC boss tasked operators to adopt measures like transparency, collaboration, efficiency and shared services to help in driving down costs in order to meet the target.
Mallam Kyari added that under the NNPC operational theme for the year known as ‘Execution Excellence’, the Corporation would achieve a contracting cycle of six months or less which would help create efficiency and drive down unit operating cost to sub $10 per barrel level.
Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said, “Engagement with industry stakeholders, under the NUCOP, is part of the resolve of this administration to confront this challenge of high production cost. I expect robust discussions and a realistic roadmap to achieve the cost optimization objectives.”
PRESS RELEASE: NNPC Rallies Industry Stakeholders for Upstream Cost Optimization….As Minister Launches NUCOP
The #NNPC has called on stakeholders in the oil & gas industry to join in working towards reducing operations cost to achieve…https://t.co/IV3YA7vaAp pic.twitter.com/Zh5xk5g9VH
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) February 10, 2021
Why it matters
- The average cost for Joint Venture production was below $30 per barrel while that of Production Sharing Contract (PSC) production was below $20 per barrel.
- There was a need for cost optimization in order to keep the Oil and Gas Industry afloat in Nigeria.
What you should know: NUCOP is an industry-wide initiative designed to optimize Nigeria’s upstream operating expenses through process enhancement and industry collaboration to ensure improved and sustainable profitability for all stakeholders.
JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats caught in 2020 UTME with N500,000 each
JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats/impersonators with the sum of N100 million.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam cheats/ impersonators with N500,000 each, total of N100 million. The admission fraud was committed in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
This was disclosed by the Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Registrar alerted Nigerians to the merchants of malpractices in the centres of its 2020 UTME in some Northern parts of the country.
He explained that examination scam syndicates in the Computer-Based Test centres, which used to be in the Southern part of Nigeria, has now crept into the North.
READ: JAMB fees in Nigeria top N6.8b annually
He said, “We had over 400 people that were caught whereby those who wrote the exams were different from those who applied. About 200 of the candidates would be prosecuted, five from each state of the federation, as JAMB does not have the resources to prosecute all the 400 candidates. Prosecuting a candidate would cost the board over N500,000.”
While alleging that some tertiary institutions were accomplices in the widespread irregularities, he said the first 64 cases of CBT infractions treated by JAMB were from the North, with some having multiple cases of up to 96 irregularities.
He said, “In Nigeria, people don’t copy good things but the bad things. The cases of exam malpractices which used to be in the South has now crept to the North and the first 20 of such cases we tracked came mostly from the North, especially Kano.”
What you should know
- JAMB had paraded one Buhari Abubakar, who was reportedly caught in an attempt to impersonate one Muhammad Sanusi, his alleged accomplice, in examination malpractice.
- Both suspects, from Kano State, were arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
