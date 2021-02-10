Paid Content
Nigeria, China host gala performance today to celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations
The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.
Nigeria and China will host an online gala performance to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries today, February 10.
Tagged “Share the Moment Together”, the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.
The online gala consists of three parts: Chinese Culture, Nigerian Culture, and Friendship between China and Nigeria. They will be jointly performed by artists from Chinese and Nigerian eminent performing art troupes.
The gala performance will not only showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese dance and music, but also displays the passion and vigour of Nigerian songs, dance and beats. The two cultures add radiance and beauty to each other and together voice a poem of friendship for diplomatic ties and for a better future.
The gala performance will be broadcast today on the Voice of China, CCTV.com, China Culture.org, and Africa Independent Television. Others are:
NTA News 24 at 9am
NTA Entertainment 7pm – 8pm
NTA Network 11:30pm – 12:30am
StarTimes Guide at 7 pm
StarTimes Sino Drama at 8:30 pm
The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping, and the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, shared their goodwill messages.
The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping said, “this year marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria, ever since which we have achieved progress featuring wholesomeness, stability and geniality.
“Especially since Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2018, there has been a fast development of the bilateral cooperation in the regards of economy, culture, and public security, etc. and this development has come to its full fruition.
“In 2020, facing the unexpected COVID -19 pandemic, China and Nigeria have been supporting each other and fighting against the pandemic side by side. As such, the traditional friendship between the two peoples deepens, epitomizing the endeavours for deeper China-Africa cooperation.
“The Chinese and Nigerian artists have coordinated efforts to present this virtual show, which visualizes the two countries high spirit of intrepidity and inspiration, and delivers a goodwill message for working united for a better future. This event will definitely further strengthen the mutual understanding and the friendship between the two peoples and will enhance public and social supports for the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria,” he concludes.
The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said, “China and Nigeria demonstrated their commitment to a robust and healthy partnership on commercial cooperation in view of the China-Africa relationship.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, China and Nigeria have been partnering in culture, security, commerce and other social areas, which has given a very strong tide to making our two countries share in the diplomatic relationship. The Nigerian people will always give valuable support for the Chinese-Nigerian relationship. The performance has given a platform for celebrating the best of both countries, on which he would like to extend congratulations.”
Paid Content
Ellah Lakes engages Ekiti youths in agriculture
Youths in Ekiti have been called upon to engage in agriculture, learning the commercial and technical aspects.
The Ekiti State Ministry of Agriculture in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth held an outreach programme in the state Capital, Ado-Ekiti.
Ellah Lakes Plc were sponsors of the event, as part of their engagement programme with stakeholders in Ekiti State, and were represented by Chuka Mordi, Chief Executive Officer and Jamie Rixton, Chief Agronomist.
The very successful outreach event was also attended by H.E. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State. The Governor emphasised his commitment to encouraging the private sector to participate in Agriculture in Ekiti State.
Mordi in his remarks thanked the Governor of Ekiti State for his sterling efforts in encouraging private sector participants in the state.
“With the intense focus on the commencement of the Special Processing Zones for Agriculture, as soon as possible, and the state’s commitment to completing the cargo Airport for export, I’m convinced that we can optimise the Agri value chain, for our crops, in Ekiti State,” Mordi said.
Jamie Rixton stated that “Engaging the youth in Agriculture, is one of our strongest strategies, as we come into Ekiti. More and more young people want to be in the Agricultural sector & are interested in learning the commercial and technical aspects. However, our investment isn’t just about Agriculture, it’s about uplifting communities by creating an Ecosysten of small businesses selling goods and services and encouraging economic growth.”
Paid Content
Glo announces bonus data bundles in Valentine’s promo
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months, depending on the smartphone device.
Huge bonus data bundles await Globacom’s subscribers as the telecommunications provider announced a new promo which will give up to 36GB of data to customers who buy two smartphones from its sales outlets across Nigeria.
Globacom disclosed that the models of handheld devices available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Nokia, Imose and Itel. It stated that subscribers should “be rest assured of the genuineness of the phones which come with warranties and after-sales support from the manufacturers”, adding that the prices at the Gloworld outlets are also the most competitive in the market.
The company which said in a press statement that the data bonuses will be enjoyed by customers who buy two smartphones from Gloworld shops across the country disclosed that it was delighted to excite its customers with the mouth-watering promo.
Globacom disclosed that the data slabs on offer range from 3G to 36G spread over six months depending on the choice of smartphone devices picked by customers.
According to the company, the offer is its way of adding flavour to its customers’ Valentine season enjoyment.
“We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities on February 14 and the days after, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. They will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to access their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment,” Globacom added.
The offer starts on February 8th and ends on February 22nd, 2021.
Paid Content
First Bank hits over 86,000 Firstmonie agents, empowers more Nigerians
The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
In furtherance of the need to promote the business activities of its foremost agent banking platform – Firstmonie Agents – Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the provision of loan facilities – up to one million naira – to its banking agents. The Bank currently has over 86,300 Firstmonie Agents, spread across the country’s 772 Local Government Areas.
With its location in every neighbourhood, Firstmonie Agents have been integral to filling the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.
The Bank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities. The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the Bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.
Appreciating the Firstmonie Agents, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “the roles played by our Firstmonie Agents in promoting businesses across the nooks and crannies of the country cannot be overemphasized as they have continued to set the pace in extending financial inclusion to communities with little or no access to financial services.
“With our Firstmonie Agents in every neighbourhood, several communities have witnessed a surge in business and financial activities, which is contributory to national growth and development. We commend our Agents and are delighted to support them with credit facilities, which they can access 24hours a day in less than 2minutes.”
