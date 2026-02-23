The government of Georgia has stated that foreign nationals without permanent residency will be effectively barred from working in courier services, passenger transport, and most tourism-related roles.

This set policy will take off from March 1, 2026.

The move marks a significant tightening of labour regulations and is expected to reshape parts of the country’s fast-growing service and tourism sectors.

The new rule was signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and establishes a binding framework that defines the conditions, eligibility criteria, procedures, and timelines under which foreign nationals may legally work in the country.

According to local media reports, the new measures were formalised in a decree issued on February 20 and form part of broader legislative amendments regulating the employment of foreigners. Most of the amendments are scheduled to take effect at the beginning of March 2026.

What they are saying

Based on the new framework, foreign nationals who do not hold permanent residence status will be required to obtain a formal work permit to be employed or to operate as self-employed workers in Georgia.

These permits will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Labour, based on applications submitted either by a Georgian employer or by the foreign worker in cases of self-employment.

However, the decree introduces an additional and more restrictive mechanism: an annual quota system for certain professions.

For three key sectors: delivery and courier services, passenger transport, and tourist guiding, the government has set the annual quota at zero. This effectively means that non-resident foreigners will no longer be legally allowed to work in these areas, regardless of demand or employer interest.

A narrow exception has been made for specialized tourism services. The decree allocates an annual quota of 200 work permits for mountain, alpine, and ski guides. Outside this exception, all other guiding roles will be reserved exclusively for Georgian citizens and permanent residents.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported in 2025 that Georgia first made demands on a formal work permit system for most foreign nationals employed or self-employed in the country, starting March 1, 2026

The new policy ended Georgia’s long-standing open approach, where foreigners could work legally with only a visa, residence permit, or visa-free entry.

Permanent residents will be exempt, but the majority of foreign workers will be required to comply or risk fines.

The rule covered both foreign employees and self-employed individuals, including freelancers and consultants. Employers will be responsible for securing the permits for their foreign staff.

The Georgian government stated at the time that the measure was aimed at tightening oversight of the labor market. Authorities were concerned about foreign nationals entering on tourist visas and engaging in unregulated work.

What you should know

The policy trails conversations by the US about the idea that immigration has a negative impact on its job market.

In light of this, the new rules are aimed at strengthening labour market oversight, protecting local employment, and reducing informal work practices, particularly in sectors that have seen a rapid influx of foreign workers in recent years.

Courier delivery and ride-hailing services, in particular, have expanded quickly alongside Georgia’s growing digital and tourism economy.

The policy shift is likely to have notable implications for businesses operating in Tbilisi and other major urban centres, where foreign nationals currently make up a visible share of the workforce in delivery and transport services. Tourism operators may also need to adjust staffing models ahead of the 2026 peak season.