Georgia will introduce its first formal work permit system for most foreign nationals employed or self-employed in the country starting March 1, 2026

The new policy ends Georgia’s long-standing open approach, where foreigners could work legally with only a visa, residence permit, or visa-free entry.

Permanent residents will be exempt, but the majority of foreign workers will be required to comply or risk fines.

Who must comply

The rule covers both foreign employees and self-employed individuals, including freelancers and consultants. Employers will be responsible for securing the permits for their foreign staff.

In addition to Permanent residents, exemptions apply to refugees, asylum seekers, and holders of valid investment residence permits. More exemptions may follow when detailed regulations are released.

Those already working in Georgia before the March 1, 2026 deadline will have until January 1, 2027 to obtain a permit.

A new era for employment

Employers will be responsible for applying on behalf of their foreign staff, adding a new compliance obligation to hiring processes.

Foreign nationals already working in Georgia before March 1, 2026, will have until January 1, 2027, to obtain a work permit. This one-year grace period is intended to give time for adjustment but does not exempt them from the eventual requirement.

The Georgian government has indicated that the standard processing time for a work permit will be up to 30 calendar days. However, details on the ease or difficulty of securing approval remain to be seen.

Penalties for non-compliance

Foreigners and employers found to be working without the required permit will face fines. Repeat offenses could lead to penalties doubling or tripling. For businesses, this makes compliance an urgent priority.

Businesses that depend on foreign talent will face:

An added administrative layer on top of visa and residency applications

Increased hiring costs

Longer onboarding timelines

Potential delays or refusals in bringing foreign staff into the country

The changes could force employers to reassess hiring strategies, especially for specialized roles.

What you should know

The Georgian government says the measure is aimed at tightening oversight of the labor market. Authorities are concerned about foreign nationals entering on tourist visas and engaging in unregulated work.

By implementing the system, officials aim to:

Monitor foreign labor participation

Curb unauthorized employment

Protect local workforce opportunities

The government has so far released only the broad framework of the new policy. More specific rules, including eligibility, application procedures, and further exemptions, will be issued in the coming months.