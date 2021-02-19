Business
Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Lekki Coastal City, Idera Schemes, move against land grabbers
illegal structures within the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State have been demolished by the State’s New Towns Development Authority.
The Lagos State Government through the New Towns Development Authority has commenced the demolition of all illegal structures within Idera Private Developers and Lekki Coastal City Schemes in Ibeju-Lekki.
This is part of efforts to rid the state of illegal encroachment on state-owned lands designated for development as well as check the activities of unscrupulous individuals illegally selling government acquisition land to some unsuspecting members of the public.
Speaking during the demolition exercise, the Acting General Manager of New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Olakunle Aboyeji, said the operation became necessary in view of the commitment and determination of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get rid of illegal occupants on government property.
Aboyeji lamented that despite the several warnings to the general public to desist from purchasing any land within the State without proper search and verification, some individuals are still not complying with the directive of the State Government.
He urged prospective land buyers to conduct a thorough investigation at the State Lands Bureau, the Surveyor General’s Office and New Towns Development Authority to ascertain the authenticity of the land and confirm it is free from the acquisition in order to forestall any future loss or disappointment that may arise through such illegal purchases.
The NTDA boss stressed that the decision to carry out the demolition exercise was taken after much consultation and deliberation, stating that several warnings and notices had been issued to the illegal developers, who had taken possession illegally on government lands in the Idera Private Developers Scheme and Lekki Coastal City Scheme before the demolition was carried out.
He added that the demolition would serve as a deterrent to the people who patronise and purchase land from speculators (Omo Onile) without due diligence from government agencies responsible for the sale of landed property in the State.
Aboyeji insisted that the public and the private developers should always seek the authorisation of the government before the purchase of any land in Lagos State, just as he warned land speculators to desist from selling government acquisition to members of the public, saying that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos State Government through a statement by the Land Bureau, had warned land grabbers against fraudulent sales of government land as it steps up efforts to address the menace in the State.
- The state government urged members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, community leaders, land surveyors and other key players in the sector to see the land-grabber menace as a common enemy to the growth of the Real Estate sector and efficient land resources management in Lagos.
The New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), has commenced the removal of all illegal structures within Idera Private Developers and Lekki Coastal City Schemes in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, as part of efforts to stop illegal encroachment on State-owned lands designated for development. pic.twitter.com/OsXz7L6uja
Federal High Court freezes Shell accounts
A Federal Court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Shell from withdrawing money from its bank accounts.
Ahead of the Aiteo lawsuit, the Federal Court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Shell Petroleum Development Co Limited (SPDC) from withdrawing money at its 20 local banks until it ring-fences all the potential damages.
Aiteo Eastern E&P, an oil major, is seeking about $4 billion in total over alleged problems with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline it bought from SPDC in 2015 and over claims that Shell undercounted its oil exports.
As reported by Reuters, the court documents sighted by them show that Aiteo is seeking compensation over what it described as the poor condition of the pipeline and associated lost oil sales.
In addition, the court documents show that Aiteo is also accusing SPDC of deliberate improper metering of its oil exports from the Bonny Light terminal.
A spokesman for SPDC has described the allegations as “factually incorrect”.
“SPDC is working to secure an expeditious discharge of the freezing injunction, which we believe was obtained by Aiteo without any valid basis,” the Spokesman said.
The officials of Aiteo declined to make any comments on the ongoing legal case.
What you should know
- The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal headaches for SPDC.
- Aiteo is seeking $2.7 billion over the pipeline deal plus $1.28 billion for lost oil sales.
- Just last week, a British court cleared the way for local communities to sue the company over oil spills in Nigeria.
- Last month, SPDC lost a case brought in the Netherlands by Nigerian farmers and fisherman over pollution claims.
Afreximbank set to commit $200 million to Africa’s export fund
Afreximbank is set to commit $200 million to support the Fund for Export Development in Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has planned to commit a $200 million envelope to support the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) to be headquartered in Rwanda.
This was recently disclosed and confirmed during an exclusive interview with the New Times by Louise Kanyonga, the Chief Strategy, and Compliance at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).
According to Louise Kanyonga,
“It is expected to have an initial commitment of $200 million from the bank. Rwanda is hosting the permanent headquarters of the fund.
“The Fund has been set up to implement Afreximbank’s Equity Investment Programme. It provides seed capital to companies operating in Africa, emphasising activities that would promote and facilitate intra-African trade, trade-related infrastructure and value-added exports, both goods, and services.
“The fund will soon be fully operational. There have been delays occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the sad and untimely passing of the FEDA CEO Dr. Philip Kamau-however, business operations have progressed.”
What you should know
- Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) was established in 2019.
- FEDA is an equity investment fund and a subsidiary of Afreximbank that seeks to fund African businesses to promote intra-African trade and facilitate foreign direct investment flows into the continent’s trade and export sectors.
- This strategic move is the sequel to the successful launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
According to Kanyonga, under the agreement, the Fund will, among others, benefit Rwandan and African businesses that fall within the priority areas for the fund.
“The Fund Management Company will determine business eligibility. More details will be made available once the fund becomes fully operational,” he said.
With the siting of the FEDA office in Rwanda as its headquarters, the country would soon turn into an international financial center, with Rwanda Finance Limited set up to take on the role.
