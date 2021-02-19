Lagos demolishes illegal structures at Lekki Coastal City, Idera Schemes, move against land grabbers

The Lagos State Government through the New Towns Development Authority has commenced the demolition of all illegal structures within Idera Private Developers and Lekki Coastal City Schemes in Ibeju-Lekki.

This is part of efforts to rid the state of illegal encroachment on state-owned lands designated for development as well as check the activities of unscrupulous individuals illegally selling government acquisition land to some unsuspecting members of the public.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, the Acting General Manager of New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Olakunle Aboyeji, said the operation became necessary in view of the commitment and determination of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to get rid of illegal occupants on government property.

Aboyeji lamented that despite the several warnings to the general public to desist from purchasing any land within the State without proper search and verification, some individuals are still not complying with the directive of the State Government.

He urged prospective land buyers to conduct a thorough investigation at the State Lands Bureau, the Surveyor General’s Office and New Towns Development Authority to ascertain the authenticity of the land and confirm it is free from the acquisition in order to forestall any future loss or disappointment that may arise through such illegal purchases.

The NTDA boss stressed that the decision to carry out the demolition exercise was taken after much consultation and deliberation, stating that several warnings and notices had been issued to the illegal developers, who had taken possession illegally on government lands in the Idera Private Developers Scheme and Lekki Coastal City Scheme before the demolition was carried out.

He added that the demolition would serve as a deterrent to the people who patronise and purchase land from speculators (Omo Onile) without due diligence from government agencies responsible for the sale of landed property in the State.

Aboyeji insisted that the public and the private developers should always seek the authorisation of the government before the purchase of any land in Lagos State, just as he warned land speculators to desist from selling government acquisition to members of the public, saying that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the Lagos State Government through a statement by the Land Bureau, had warned land grabbers against fraudulent sales of government land as it steps up efforts to address the menace in the State.

The state government urged members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, community leaders, land surveyors and other key players in the sector to see the land-grabber menace as a common enemy to the growth of the Real Estate sector and efficient land resources management in Lagos.