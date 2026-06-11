The Federal Government of Nigeria raised N4.678 billion through its June 2026 Savings Bond issuance, reflecting stronger retail investor participation in government-backed securities.

The Federal Government of Nigeria raised N4.678 billion through its June 2026 Savings Bond issuance, reflecting stronger retail investor participation in government-backed securities.

The allotment results released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday showed that the amount exceeded the N4.074 billion raised in May 2026.

According to the DMO, the June offer, which was opened for subscription from June 1 to June 5, comprised two instruments: a two-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.777% and a three-year bond offering 14.777%.

The latest issuance underscores the growing appeal of fixed-income investments amid prevailing economic uncertainties.

The June allotment also highlights sustained investor confidence in the Federal Government’s retail debt programme, which provides individuals with access to low-risk investment opportunities while supporting government financing needs.

What the data is saying

The June 2026 Savings Bond issuance recorded higher subscriptions compared to the previous month, with investors showing a stronger preference for the longer-tenor instrument.

The 13.777% FGN Savings Bond due June 2028 recorded total allotments of N876.188 million from 1,254 successful subscriptions.

The 14.777% FGN Savings Bond due June 2029 attracted N3.802 billion from 2,282 subscriptions, accounting for more than 81 per cent of the total allotment.

Combined allotments stood at N4.678 billion, representing an increase of about N604 million or nearly 15% from the N4.074 billion raised in May 2026.

Both instruments will pay interest quarterly on September 10, December 10, March 10, and June 10 throughout their respective tenors.

The strong demand for the three-year bond suggests investors are willing to lock in higher returns over a longer investment horizon.

More Insights

The FGN Savings Bond programme was introduced to deepen the domestic debt market and encourage a savings culture by giving retail investors direct access to government securities.

The bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, making them one of the safest investment options available to retail investors.

Rising awareness of fixed-income products has contributed to increased participation, particularly as investors seek stable returns in a volatile economic environment.

The higher coupon rate on the three-year bond likely influenced investor preference, offering relatively attractive yields compared to shorter-term alternatives.

The steady growth in subscriptions indicates that retail investors are increasingly incorporating government-backed securities into their investment portfolios.

What you should know

The FGN Savings Bond is a monthly debt instrument designed to make government securities accessible to individual investors.

The programme allows Nigerians to invest in government debt with relatively small amounts while earning fixed quarterly returns.

Funds raised through the programme are used to support government budgetary requirements and development projects.

The June 2026 issuance outperformed the May offer, reflecting sustained investor appetite for government securities.

The Debt Management Office is expected to announce the next monthly savings bond offer as part of its regular issuance calendar.