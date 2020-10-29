ENDSARS
Desmond Elliot apologises for addressing the youths as “Children”
Elliot apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on Live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as children.
Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as “Children.”
The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement he issued via his Twitter handle and on a live TV interview on Thursday.
Elliot explained that he was carried away by his emotions, which was the reason he used such a word to describe the protesters on the floor of the house.
He tweeted, “I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& [sic] I sincerely apologize for addressing the youths as ‘Children.’
“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting [sic] of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.
“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.
“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.”
1. I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children”
I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency
— Desmond Elliot (@DesmondOElliot) October 29, 2020
What you should know
The lawmaker, who is also a film maker, in his submission at the House on Thursday, allegedly pushed for the passing of a social media regulation bill.
His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths attacked him for referring to youths as “children” and for also pushing for the regulation of social media.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Police did not shoot protesters – IGP Adamu
The IGP has said that police officers acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the #EndSARS protests.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has said that officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints during the protests, in a response to Amnesty International about police firing at protesters.
The IG disclosed this in a statement on Friday morning, saying reports on the shooting of protesters is not true.
ENDSARS PROTESTS: POLICE PERSONNEL WERE PROFESSIONAL AND EXERCISED MAXIMUM RESTRAINTS – IGP TELLS AMNESTY INT’L
•Says Report on Shooting of Protesters by the Police, Not True.
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has affirmed that
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 30, 2020
What you should know
Amnesty International released a report on the 21st of October, 2020, saying it has confirmed “that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. The killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement.”
President Muhammadu Buhari also disclosed last week that 51 civilians, 11 Police officers, and 7 soldiers have been killed in the unrest.
The IGP said today that, “Officers of the Nigeria Police Force acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.
“The Amnesty Int’l report is untrue, misleading, and contrary to all available empirical evidence.
“Even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.”
The IG added that 22 Police personnel were killed by hoodlums, with many more injured and that 205 police stations were attacked.
“Available reports show that twenty-two (22) police personnel were extra-judicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests. Many of the injured personnel are in life-threatening conditions at the hospital.
“Two hundred and five (205) police stations and formations including other critical private and public infrastructure were also damaged by a section of the protesters,” he said.
The IG said Amnesty International failed to pay tribute to police officers who lost their lives in the violence and accused the organization of “discriminatory tendencies.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Not everyone who looted is hungry, some are greedy – Adesina
Femi Adesina has insisted that some of the people who were involved in looting were not hungry but mere criminals.
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media says the looting of Covid-19 palliatives was not only done out of hunger, but out of greed and criminality.
Mr. Adesina made the statement in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday afternoon. The curfew period after the protests recorded nationwide lootings of Covid-19 palliatives, shops and other businesses.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government disclosed that it will be prosecuting 229 suspects who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to vandalize and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.
The looters even looted the homes of influential politicians. The house of former House of Representative Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was also looted in Jos, with eye witnesses saying “the invaders moved several items – tricycles, furniture, electronics, and other valuables – out of the house.”
Mr. Adesina disclosed that looters are not hungry because what they did is a crime and crime should not be justified.
“I wouldn’t agree completely with that (that the looters are hungry) because criminality is criminality. Would you justify armed robbery because the man was poor?” he said.
“Just as you can’t justify armed robbery because a man was poor and then he took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings that are going on. It is pure criminality.
“It is not everybody engaged in that looting that is hungry, that is the truth. It is pure greed and criminality,” Adesina said.
He added that if hoodlums did not attack police stations, the lootings would not have happened.
“Therefore, it was a corollary to the mere anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protests. If you didn’t have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you wouldn’t have this spate of looting,” he said.
ENDSARS
Post-#EndSARS: A time of reckoning for the Insurance companies in Nigeria
As the dust from the #EndSARS protests settles down, it is a time of reckoning for insurance companies in Nigeria.
A time of unforeseen circumstances causing huge damages to insured objects is a time to gauge the preparedness and evaluate the financial capacities of the insurers in managing the risk events vis-à-vis indemnifying for losses suffered by their clients. As the dust from the #EndSARS protests settles down, it is a time of reckoning for insurance companies in Nigeria.
The hijacked #EndSARS protests have come and gone, but the smoke raised by the trailing losses/damages are still with the insured and are quite humongous to sink the boat of the entire insurance industry put together, if not properly managed.
READ: AIICO Insurance reports an 86% increase in profit after tax for Q4 2019
From the emerging reports, Lagos state alone requires a whopping sum of N1 trillion to resuscitate the vandalized infrastructures. The concern expressed by many stakeholders is the total costs accruable if all the vandalized infrastructures were fully insured – as the resultant claims could swallow up the insurance industry.
It is not yet clear how much of these assets were appropriately insured but considering that our insurance culture is quite low amongst both the private and public sectors, there is a strong likelihood that some of the vandalized assets might not have been appropriately insured or insured at all.
READ: Ratings firm explains why bank non-performing loans could be worse than expected
Nairametrics recently profiled and reviewed the capital base of some frontline insurance companies in Nigeria and are persuaded to believe that they have the capacity to withstand the vagaries of the emerging losses and still stand strong, considering their excellent past claims settlement history to date.
Leadway Assurance
It is a privately-owned insurance company, whose financial capacity grew over time and can now underwrite risks of very high costs, as regards heavy industries like Oil and gas and big manufacturing concerns.
- It has a capital base in excess of N45 billion, according to its 2019 financial statements and a gross premium was about N89billion.
- In 2019, it settled claims amounted to about N38.5billion.
READ: Cornerstone Insurance to issue bonus shares in view of recapitalisation
Axa Mansard Insurance
It was formerly known as Guaranty Trust Assurance Plc, following the acquisition of its majority shareholding by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
- Results for the period ended 31st December 2019 reveal that the company has shareholders’ funds of N30billion and a gross premium income of about N41.6billion.
- About N17.5billion was settled as claims within the period.
READ: Guinea Insurance Plc gives optimistic Q3 earnings forecast in spite of COVID-19
AIICO Insurance Plc
This is one of the largest Life Insurance companies in Nigeria and a primary underwriter for general insurance businesses, as well as a key player in the Oil and Gas industry.
- As of 2019 year-end, the capital base of the company was N27.9billion, with a gross premium income of N50billion.
- N25.4billion was settled as claims.
Explore some Advanced Financial Calculators on Nairametrics
Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc
- As of December 31, 2019, the company was capitalized to about N19billion, with a gross premium income of N25.2billion.
- It settled the sum of N2.3billion as claims from clients within the period.
READ: NSE closes in the red as MPC leaves rates unchanged
Linkage Assurance Plc
The company is a product of a merger of two major insurance companies – Central Insurance Company Limited and Linkage Assurance Plc, to form a new and bigger Linkage Assurance Plc.
- Results for the period ended 31st December 2019 indicates that the company has shareholders’ funds of about N19billion and a gross premium income of about N6.3billion.
- About N1.7billion was settled as claims within the period.
Bottom line
There is no doubt that the amount of damages is quite huge but the industry has the capacity to absorb the financial shock that could arise from the legitimate resultant claims connected with the hijacked #EndSARS crisis, as the frontline insurance companies are reasonably capitalized with excellent claims settlement histories.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 11:47 am
Sorry to say this. He’s very stupid. The same way he insulted the youths,let him use that same way go to the house and make the apologies to the youth. and leave a good example as the young person in that house.speak up for truths.
Anonymous
October 30, 2020 at 2:02 pm
Desmond Elliott
GO TO HELL