Desmond Elliot apologises for addressing the youths as “Children”

Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, apologised and allegedly broke down in tears on live TV for addressing #EndSARS protesters as “Children.”

The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement he issued via his Twitter handle and on a live TV interview on Thursday.

Elliot explained that he was carried away by his emotions, which was the reason he used such a word to describe the protesters on the floor of the house.

He tweeted, “I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& [sic] I sincerely apologize for addressing the youths as ‘Children.’

“I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting [sic] of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency.

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.”

What you should know

The lawmaker, who is also a film maker, in his submission at the House on Thursday, allegedly pushed for the passing of a social media regulation bill.

His controversial statement received lots of criticisms, as many Nigerian youths attacked him for referring to youths as “children” and for also pushing for the regulation of social media.