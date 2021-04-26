Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Binance challenges Nigerian Stock trading apps with U.S stocks offering
The tokens will permit its customers to trade fractionalized units of the share tokens, at cheaper transactional fees when compared to traditional trading apps.
Nigerian stock trading apps with exposure to foreign stock listing face a herculean task as Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange recently disclosed it will list three new stock tokens over the coming weeks, following the launch of stock tokens that gauged the performance of Coinbase and Tesla Stocks in early April.
The Hong Kong-based exchange in a statement released today said that such tokenized stock offerings will include MicroStrategy, in addition to tech juggernauts Apple and Microsoft.
The tokens will permit its customers to trade fractionalized units of the share tokens, at cheaper transactional fees when compared to traditional trading apps.
Fast-rising fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and Risevest already offer Nigerians such platform in purchasing foreign listed stocks amid the recent clampdown of such services by the Nigerian Securities Commission.
What you should know
Binance Stock Tokens are tokens of stocks (i.e., shares of public companies) that trade on traditional stock exchanges.
Each Stock Token represents one ordinary share of the relevant stock. These Stock Tokens are fully backed by a depository portfolio of underlying securities held by CM-Equity AG, Germany (“CM-E”). Holders of Stock Tokens will qualify for economic returns on the underlying shares, including potential dividends.
Blockchain technology is already revolutionizing financial system services. This technology has made the need for a third party unnecessary in transactions or access to the stock market. Conventionally, buying stocks usually required a stockbroker, paperwork, or a long list of financial assessments.
Unlike regularly traded stocks, tokenized stocks do not require any sort of paperwork or the need for a stockbroker as a middle-man, which makes them free from the stockbroker’s fees.
Tokenized stocks are derivatives assets. This simply means that the price of a tokenized stock is determined by the price of the company’s stock. If a particular asset is traded at a certain price on a stock market, the same price or a little difference in price will be traded on different exchanges.
Tokenized stocks are digitalized forms of a company’s stock traded on secondary markets. What this means is that Tesla, Apple, Facebook, etc. stocks can be traded on a crypto exchange. Trading Tesla’s stocks, for instance, on crypto exchanges makes it easily accessible to purchase anywhere.
Business News
Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares
The Nigerian born UFC fighter is set to pocket a whopping N615 million match payout from his fight against American Jorge Masvidal.
The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after scoring a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.
The well-executed power punch which the Nigerian born champion delivered to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.
This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.
How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?
As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.
…What about Dangote shares?
On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.
This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.
Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire
Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:
- About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.
In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.
Cryptocurrency
Tesla unfazed as Coinbase shares fall amid crypto sell off
After the second week of trading, Coinbase shares closed at $291.60. That’s a decline of 11.17 percent from its Nasdaq opening price of $381 on April 14.
After the second week of trading, Coinbase shares closed at $291.60. That’s a decline of 11.17 percent from its Nasdaq opening price of $381 on April 14.
Analysts predicted that the price of Coinbase’s shares would be closely tied to the cryptocurrency market as the exchange went public last week. Friday’s performance may have backed them up. Bitcoin fell below $50,000, wiping out over $200 billion from the cryptocurrency industry in a single day. Coinbase saw a loss of -0.63% on Friday.
Bitcoin was $49,309.91 with decrease of -0.40 percent and Ethereum was $2,212 with a -2.8 percent loss at the time of writing this post, despite the cryptocurrency market seeing a small recovery of +1.30 %.
Following Tesla’s announcement that it had invested $1.5 billion of its cash in Bitcoin, analysts predicted that the stock price will move in lockstep with the cryptocurrency sector. Tesla, on the other hand, seemed to be resilient to the cryptocurrency market’s massive sell-off on Friday, posting a profit of 1.35 percent to settle at $729.40, up from the previous close of $719.69.
While wall street is asleep, the cryptocurrency market is swift in making bullish or bearish decisions and the impact can only be felt from the opening bell on Monday. There can be a wide disparity between Wall Street and the cryptocurrency sector right now. However, if adoption continues to rise, the gap can close quickly.
What this means
- The cryptocurrency market’s sell-off was tied to Biden’s proposal of increasing capital gain tax. This caused massive panic leading to over 500,000 investors taking a loss.
- Stocks that are closely tied to the cryptocurrency performance may decrease as the crypto market declines, vice versa.
- It is paramount that investors look for assets that diversify their portfolio, and make sure that they consider the magnitude of correlation between assets held in wall street and the crypto space.
- Dodgecoin and Solana were not significantly impacted by the sell-off in the crypto space, as they both posted double-digit gains as of Friday night.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Plc profit surges exponentially by over 2,000% to N2.04 billion in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by over 260% to N100.6 million in Q1 2021.